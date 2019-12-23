Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders
Lewis Hamilton broke Michael Schumacher’s record for the most races led in Formula 1 World Championship history at the 2019 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi. Here are the top 50 grand prix-leading drivers of all-time, in order with their number of races led*.
1: Lewis Hamilton, 148
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2: Michael Schumacher, 142
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
3: Sebastian Vettel, 105
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
4: Ayrton Senna, 86
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
=5: Alain Prost, 84
Photo by: Sutton Images
=5: Fernando Alonso, 84
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
7: Kimi Raikkonen, 83
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
8: David Coulthard, 62
Photo by: Motorsport Images
9: Nelson Piquet, 58
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
=10: Nigel Mansell, 55
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
=10: Nico Rosberg, 55
Photo by: Sutton Images
=12: Jackie Stewart, 51
Photo by: Sutton Images
=12: Rubens Barrichello, 51
Photo by: Motorsport Images
14: Mika Hakkinen, 48
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
15: Damon Hill, 45
Photo by: Sutton Images
16: Jim Clark, 43
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=17: Jenson Button, 42
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
=17: Felipe Massa, 42
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
19: Niki Lauda, 41
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
20: Juan Manuel Fangio, 38
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=21: Graham Hill, 32
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=21: Gerhard Berger, 32
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=21: Juan Pablo Montoya, 32
Photo by: Sutton Images
24: Stirling Moss, 31
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=25: Riccardo Patrese, 29
Photo by: Sutton Images
=25: Mark Webber, 29
Photo by: Sutton Images
=27: Jack Brabham, 28
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=27: Ronnie Peterson, 28
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
=29: Valtteri Bottas, 25
Photo by: Erik Junius
=29: Rene Arnoux, 25
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=31: James Hunt, 24
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=31: Alan Jones, 24
Photo by: Motorsport Images
33: Jody Scheckter, 23
Photo by: Motorsport Images
34: Mario Andretti, 22
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=35: Alberto Ascari, 21
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=35: Ralf Schumacher, 21
Photo by: Sutton Images
=37: Clay Regazzoni, 20
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
=37: Keke Rosberg, 20
Photo by: Sutton Images
=37: Jacques Villeneuve, 20
Photo by: Sutton Images
=40: Jacky Ickx, 19
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=40: Carlos Reutemann, 19
Photo by: Sutton Images
=40: Jean Alesi, 19
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
=40: Max Verstappen, 19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
=44: Emerson Fittipaldi, 18
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=44: Gilles Villeneuve, 18
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=44: Daniel Ricciardo, 18
Photo by: Sutton Images
=47: John Surtees, 17
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=47: Denny Hulme, 17
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=49: Dan Gurney, 16
Photo by: Motorsport Images
=49: Jarno Trulli, 16
Photo by: Motorsport Images
* – Figures correct as of the end of the 2019 season.
