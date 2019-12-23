Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders

shares
comments
Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders
By:
Dec 23, 2019, 9:27 PM

Lewis Hamilton broke Michael Schumacher’s record for the most races led in Formula 1 World Championship history at the 2019 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi. Here are the top 50 grand prix-leading drivers of all-time, in order with their number of races led*.

Click on the arrows below to scroll through...

Slider
List

1: Lewis Hamilton, 148

1: Lewis Hamilton, 148
1/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2: Michael Schumacher, 142

2: Michael Schumacher, 142
2/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

3: Sebastian Vettel, 105

3: Sebastian Vettel, 105
3/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

4: Ayrton Senna, 86

4: Ayrton Senna, 86
4/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

=5: Alain Prost, 84

=5: Alain Prost, 84
5/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=5: Fernando Alonso, 84

=5: Fernando Alonso, 84
6/50

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

7: Kimi Raikkonen, 83

7: Kimi Raikkonen, 83
7/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

8: David Coulthard, 62

8: David Coulthard, 62
8/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

9: Nelson Piquet, 58

9: Nelson Piquet, 58
9/50

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

=10: Nigel Mansell, 55

=10: Nigel Mansell, 55
10/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

=10: Nico Rosberg, 55

=10: Nico Rosberg, 55
11/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=12: Jackie Stewart, 51

=12: Jackie Stewart, 51
12/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=12: Rubens Barrichello, 51

=12: Rubens Barrichello, 51
13/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

14: Mika Hakkinen, 48

14: Mika Hakkinen, 48
14/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

15: Damon Hill, 45

15: Damon Hill, 45
15/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

16: Jim Clark, 43

16: Jim Clark, 43
16/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=17: Jenson Button, 42

=17: Jenson Button, 42
17/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

=17: Felipe Massa, 42

=17: Felipe Massa, 42
18/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

19: Niki Lauda, 41

19: Niki Lauda, 41
19/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

20: Juan Manuel Fangio, 38

20: Juan Manuel Fangio, 38
20/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=21: Graham Hill, 32

=21: Graham Hill, 32
21/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=21: Gerhard Berger, 32

=21: Gerhard Berger, 32
22/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=21: Juan Pablo Montoya, 32

=21: Juan Pablo Montoya, 32
23/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

24: Stirling Moss, 31

24: Stirling Moss, 31
24/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=25: Riccardo Patrese, 29

=25: Riccardo Patrese, 29
25/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=25: Mark Webber, 29

=25: Mark Webber, 29
26/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=27: Jack Brabham, 28

=27: Jack Brabham, 28
27/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=27: Ronnie Peterson, 28

=27: Ronnie Peterson, 28
28/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

=29: Valtteri Bottas, 25

=29: Valtteri Bottas, 25
29/50

Photo by: Erik Junius

=29: Rene Arnoux, 25

=29: Rene Arnoux, 25
30/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=31: James Hunt, 24

=31: James Hunt, 24
31/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=31: Alan Jones, 24

=31: Alan Jones, 24
32/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

33: Jody Scheckter, 23

33: Jody Scheckter, 23
33/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

34: Mario Andretti, 22

34: Mario Andretti, 22
34/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=35: Alberto Ascari, 21

=35: Alberto Ascari, 21
35/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=35: Ralf Schumacher, 21

=35: Ralf Schumacher, 21
36/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=37: Clay Regazzoni, 20

=37: Clay Regazzoni, 20
37/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

=37: Keke Rosberg, 20

=37: Keke Rosberg, 20
38/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=37: Jacques Villeneuve, 20

=37: Jacques Villeneuve, 20
39/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=40: Jacky Ickx, 19

=40: Jacky Ickx, 19
40/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=40: Carlos Reutemann, 19

=40: Carlos Reutemann, 19
41/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=40: Jean Alesi, 19

=40: Jean Alesi, 19
42/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

=40: Max Verstappen, 19

=40: Max Verstappen, 19
43/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

=44: Emerson Fittipaldi, 18

=44: Emerson Fittipaldi, 18
44/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=44: Gilles Villeneuve, 18

=44: Gilles Villeneuve, 18
45/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=44: Daniel Ricciardo, 18

=44: Daniel Ricciardo, 18
46/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=47: John Surtees, 17

=47: John Surtees, 17
47/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=47: Denny Hulme, 17

=47: Denny Hulme, 17
48/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=49: Dan Gurney, 16

=49: Dan Gurney, 16
49/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

=49: Jarno Trulli, 16

=49: Jarno Trulli, 16
50/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

* – Figures correct as of the end of the 2019 season.

