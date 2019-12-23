Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders

Click on the arrows below to scroll through...

Slider List 1: Lewis Hamilton, 148 1 / 50 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images 2: Michael Schumacher, 142 2 / 50 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch 3: Sebastian Vettel, 105 3 / 50 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch 4: Ayrton Senna, 86 4 / 50 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch =5: Alain Prost, 84 5 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =5: Fernando Alonso, 84 6 / 50 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images 7: Kimi Raikkonen, 83 7 / 50 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images 8: David Coulthard, 62 8 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images 9: Nelson Piquet, 58 9 / 50 Photo by: Ercole Colombo =10: Nigel Mansell, 55 10 / 50 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch =10: Nico Rosberg, 55 11 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =12: Jackie Stewart, 51 12 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =12: Rubens Barrichello, 51 13 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images 14: Mika Hakkinen, 48 14 / 50 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch 15: Damon Hill, 45 15 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images 16: Jim Clark, 43 16 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =17: Jenson Button, 42 17 / 50 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images =17: Felipe Massa, 42 18 / 50 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images 19: Niki Lauda, 41 19 / 50 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch 20: Juan Manuel Fangio, 38 20 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =21: Graham Hill, 32 21 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =21: Gerhard Berger, 32 22 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =21: Juan Pablo Montoya, 32 23 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images 24: Stirling Moss, 31 24 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =25: Riccardo Patrese, 29 25 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =25: Mark Webber, 29 26 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =27: Jack Brabham, 28 27 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =27: Ronnie Peterson, 28 28 / 50 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch =29: Valtteri Bottas, 25 29 / 50 Photo by: Erik Junius =29: Rene Arnoux, 25 30 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =31: James Hunt, 24 31 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =31: Alan Jones, 24 32 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images 33: Jody Scheckter, 23 33 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images 34: Mario Andretti, 22 34 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =35: Alberto Ascari, 21 35 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =35: Ralf Schumacher, 21 36 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =37: Clay Regazzoni, 20 37 / 50 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch =37: Keke Rosberg, 20 38 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =37: Jacques Villeneuve, 20 39 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =40: Jacky Ickx, 19 40 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =40: Carlos Reutemann, 19 41 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =40: Jean Alesi, 19 42 / 50 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch =40: Max Verstappen, 19 43 / 50 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images =44: Emerson Fittipaldi, 18 44 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =44: Gilles Villeneuve, 18 45 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =44: Daniel Ricciardo, 18 46 / 50 Photo by: Sutton Images =47: John Surtees, 17 47 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =47: Denny Hulme, 17 48 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =49: Dan Gurney, 16 49 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images =49: Jarno Trulli, 16 50 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images

* – Figures correct as of the end of the 2019 season.