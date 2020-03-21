Formula 1
Formula 1 / Commentary

When the season starts, what will the top-five pecking order be?

Mar 21, 2020, 9:29 PM

The 2020 Formula 1 season may be delayed for some time owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but pre-season testing at Barcelona offered some insight into how it may play out.

Although it is impossible to truly predict the order of the teams from testing programs, certain teams and drivers looked distinctly stronger than others – and some teams certainly emerged from the two weeks at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya happier than others.

In our video, Autosport Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge is joined by GP Racing Editor Ben Anderson and Executive Editor Stuart Codling to determine where the field for 2020 may stack up once we get racing again – casting their verdict on 2020's top five teams.

And here is how they think positions six through 10 will turn out.

