Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Topps celebrates Lewis Hamilton’s 400th F1 start with limited NOW card

The Ferrari driver became only the second Formula 1 driver to reach 400 grands prix starts

Lydia Mee

Edited: Nov 14, 2026, 4:24 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images





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Topps has released a Topps NOW trading card in celebration of Lewis Hamilton's 400th Formula 1 start, which came at the São Paulo Grand Prix last weekend.

The Ferrari driver became only the second driver in the championship's history to reach the milestone, after Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who got there in 2024.

Topps announced the card on Instagram on Friday, saying: "Lewis Hamilton becomes only the second driver to start 400 grands prix in F1. Mark the moment with Topps NOW."

It is card number 76 in the 2026 Formula 1 Topps NOW series and costs $11.99 on the Topps website.

Topps NOW cards are made to order rather than in a fixed run. Each one is on sale for a short window after the race it commemorates, and Topps only reveals how many copies were printed once that window has closed.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

That is the number collectors will be waiting for. Earlier this year, the Topps NOW card for his maiden win in Ferrari colours, at the Barcelona Grand Prix in June, became the highest-selling F1 Topps NOW card ever. Topps said its print run passed 50,000 copies.

His 400th start was frustrating. The seven-time champion started from the back of the grid after a power unit penalty. While he initially climbed 10 places, he finished a lap down in ninth.

"It is really crazy, when you think of where we started as a family, the countless hours that my dad and Linda put into my racing, with that dream of coming here," Hamilton said on the F1 TV broadcast ahead of the race. "I remember winning my first world championship here."

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