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Topps reveals Gem Mint 10 Lando Norris card with Coca-Cola suit patch

The signed 2024 Dynasty card features two race suit relics beneath Norris’s autograph

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 15, 2026, 10:47 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images





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Topps has shared one of its rarest Lando Norris cards: a signed 2024 Dynasty Formula 1 card with two pieces of race suit, one of them cut from the Coca-Cola logo on the sleeve of his McLaren race suit.

The Topps Racing account posted a short video of the card on Instagram on Friday, with the caption "This Lando Norris patch auto goes CRAZY!"

The card comes from the Single Driver Dual Relic Autograph set. Two windows of red fabric sit below Norris's signature. The left-hand piece shows part of the white Coca-Cola script.

It has been graded by the American company PSA, which sealed it in a plastic case with its highest grade, Gem Mint 10.

Fans spotted the logo straight away. "Where did they get his race suit?" asked one of the commenters under the post. "Omg this is so dope," someone else commented, while another added: "Hahaha Coca-Cola wants to come back to Spain and see the chaos that erupted over the Coca-Cola bottle. Coca-Cola, become a sponsor of LN4 Fusion!"

Norris went viral after the Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring Circuit during a moment in the cooldown room. Norris was seemingly asked to put down the Coca-Cola he was drinking, but he refused. “I just did a race, so I’m allowed to drink what I would like. Thank you so much,” Norris said at the time.

The moment caused chaos online as PepsiCo, a rival of Coca-Cola, is an official partner of F1.

Norris was pressed further on the situation while speaking to the media in Austin, Texas. “No, no one’s ever said anything to me since. I feel like we should be allowed to drink whatever we want after a race, especially when you’re in it for two hours.

"It’s been some of the hottest races, cars are also difficult to drive, so I feel like I should be allowed to drink what I want.”

He added: “From a team, the team might have been told off more than I was. And therefore we have little holders to put our drinks in, so it’s unbranded, but I’m allowed to drink whatever I can. It’s just the branding issues that they have.

"But this is not something I need to be thinking of, or I should be thinking of, so it’s some stuff I’m sure that was cleared up between other people. That’s simply all it was I think. It’s just TV and branding and all of those things, but I can drink whatever I like.”

Dynasty is the most expensive F1 product Topps makes. Each box holds a single encased card, always an autograph with a relic, and every one is numbered to 10 copies or fewer. When the 2024 edition went on sale in February 2025, a box cost $1,099.99.

The base version of this Norris card is limited to 10 copies, with rarer red, black and gold versions on top.

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