Rebranded AlphaTauri team reveals F1 car launch date

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
294 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
308 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
315 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
329 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
343 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded AlphaTauri team reveals F1 car launch date

shares
comments
Rebranded AlphaTauri team reveals F1 car launch date
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 2:23 PM

The rebranded AlphaTauri team has become the second Formula 1 outfit to announce a date for the launch of its 2020 car.

The former Scuderia Toro Rosso squad is to show its new machine, which will be raced by Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, on the evening of Friday, February 14th.

The only other team to give a date thus far is Ferrari, with its new car due to be revealed three days earlier, on February 11th.

Read Also:

The AlphaTauri event will take place at Red Bull's Hangar 7 base in Salzburg – the first time that the facility has been used for a full F1 car launch.

STR is being renamed next year after the Salzburg-based fashion brand created by Red Bull in 2016, and which the drink company plans to expand.

Next article
Mercedes teams up with Tour de France-winning team INEOS

Previous article

Mercedes teams up with Tour de France-winning team INEOS
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

De Silvestro reflects on challenging Supercars stint

2
European Le Mans

Brundle joins United Autosports for ELMS assault

3
BTCC

Jordan stays in BTCC for 2020 with WSR BMW

Latest videos

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

End of Year F1 Tech - Mercedes vs Ferrari 05:25
Formula 1

End of Year F1 Tech - Mercedes vs Ferrari

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Latest news

Rebranded AlphaTauri team reveals F1 car launch date
F1

Rebranded AlphaTauri team reveals F1 car launch date

Mercedes teams up with Tour de France-winning team INEOS
F1

Mercedes teams up with Tour de France-winning team INEOS

Ferrari: Melbourne was a "cold shower" after 0.5s test lead
F1

Ferrari: Melbourne was a "cold shower" after 0.5s test lead

Will Williams' 2019 soul-searching be enough?
F1

Will Williams' 2019 soul-searching be enough?

The hidden milestone behind Hamilton’s grand slam finale
F1

The hidden milestone behind Hamilton’s grand slam finale

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.