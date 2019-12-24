2019 tech verdict: Podium joy as Toro Rosso jumps forward

With a year of Honda experience under its belt, this was a season where the tiny Faenza-based team was able to focus on improving aero performance, putting it in a stronger position to pounce on the bigger teams ahead of it.

The highlight looked like it would be Daniil Kvyat’s third-place finish in the chaotic German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, only the team’s second podium in its history… Until Pierre Gasly went one position better in a similarly-wild Brazilian GP, just holding off Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes on the run to the finish line!

