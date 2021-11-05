Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Horner "disappointed" by suggestion F1 title fight could end in a crash Next / Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

AlphaTauri explains how Albon assists Tsunoda on F1 weekends

By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 rookie Yuki Tsunoda is receiving help and advice from Red Bull reserve Alex Albon in a bid to help him make further progress.

AlphaTauri explains how Albon assists Tsunoda on F1 weekends

With Albon’s commitments to race in the DTM this season having come to an end, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost revealed at the Mexican Grand Prix that the Thai driver was now assisting Tsunoda.

“It's true,” said Tost. “Alex comes to Yuki, talks with him, explains him the track, whatever, and Yuki asks [questions]. It's a talk between drivers.

“I think that's quite positive for Yuki because he gets a lot of knowledge from Alex, and therefore, it's been very positive.”

Tsunoda has endured something of a rollercoaster campaign where a strong debut in Bahrain was followed by some more difficult times as a spate of crashes hindered his results.

But a move to Faenza to be closer to his AlphaTauri team, and a greater understanding of the challenges of F1, have helped him move up the order and he has recently been getting back into Q3 again.

Tost said it made perfect sense for his squad to call on the experience of Albon, who remains a Red Bull reserve until the end of this season when he becomes a Williams driver.

“Alex is in the Red Bull family and he didn't have so many free weekends, because he was running in the DTM, but we said when he is at the track that he should support Yuki,” added Tost.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We told Yuki, please ask him questions so that he can help you to understand everything better. It works very good.”

While Red Bull’s bosses did get frustrated at Tsunoda’s mistakes earlier in the season, Tost says that he is impressed with the way that the youngster has kept his cool and turned things around.

“Yuki is improving and getting better and better,” he said. “He has a better understanding of the engineering side of the car.

“He has a lot of meetings with his engineers in Faenza, to get a better picture about everything and to get a better feeling also in the car, and what's going on.

“I was surprised this morning by his performance [he ended up 11th] because we must not forget he is here the first time, and he showed really a good run in FP1.

“Although he must start from the back of the grid because we changed the power unit, with this performance here you can overtake, so I am quite optimistic that he can also score some points.”

Horner "disappointed" by suggestion F1 title fight could end in a crash
Horner "disappointed" by suggestion F1 title fight could end in a crash
Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
