Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release Next / How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

AlphaTauri Formula 1 team boss Franz Tost says he is not too concerned about Nyck de Vries' tough start to his 2023 debut campaign after a spate of incidents in Baku.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, retires from the race

De Vries crashed during Friday qualifying for last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix and then suffered another incident in the race when he tapped the inside wall at Turn 5, having to retire with a bent front-left toe link.

The 2020/21 Formula E champion is still chasing his first points finish this season, with fellow rookie Logan Sargeant the only other driver in the same boat as 2023's tight midfield battle has opened up opportunities to sneak into the top 10.

Team boss Tost has defended the Dutchman and made comparisons to previous Faenza alumnus Sebastian Vettel, who also had a propensity for damaging his car in his rookie days before establishing himself as a major force.

"There's, as I always say, a learning process and a crash period," Tost said on Saturday in Baku. "Because if the drivers don't crash, they don't know the limit.

"This is a credit you must give them, otherwise it doesn't work.

"And there was no driver not crashing. I remember that Sebastian in the first races came back the first lap most often without the nose. That's part of the game."

Baku's revamped sprint format with just a single 60-minute practice session ahead of qualifying proved an additional hurdle for rookies, which Tost described as "problematic".

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"As I always say, if a rookie is coming to Formula 1, he needs minimum three years to understand what's going on here.

"Look now to this race weekend format here in Baku. We have the free practice one and then you go into the qualifying and what's problematic for young drivers and rookies is to get most out of the track and of the tyres in qualifying, and that's really a difficult exercise.

"What happened [in qualifying] with Nyck was quite clear. He braked a little bit too late because he expected maybe more grip. And then he lost the car."

Read Also:

A disappointed De Vries described his Baku retirement as a "stupid mistake" after being stuck in traffic behind Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu.

"I am very disappointed in myself," he told Viaplay. "It was a really stupid mistake, which is completely my responsibility. I'm really disappointed about it.

"The walls are close and I just got a little too close, that was enough. I was probably getting impatient behind Zhou, because I was stuck there.

"But that doesn't make it right, I still made the mistake and that shouldn't happen."

shares
comments

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 lack of grip "worse" than fixing balance

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 lack of grip "worse" than fixing balance

Formula 1
Miami GP

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 lack of grip "worse" than fixing balance Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 lack of grip "worse" than fixing balance

Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Nyck de Vries More from
Nyck de Vries
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement

Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement

Mercedes F1 could regret letting de Vries go, says Shovlin

Mercedes F1 could regret letting de Vries go, says Shovlin

Formula 1

Mercedes F1 could regret letting de Vries go, says Shovlin Mercedes F1 could regret letting de Vries go, says Shovlin

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Latest news

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

F1 Formula 1

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe