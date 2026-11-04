Formula 1 Mexican GP
Toto Wolff addresses his future at Mercedes after momentous Kimi Antonelli win
Toto Wolff admits he evaluates his Mercedes future daily, calling himself a dinosaur while preparing his eventual successor
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 4, 2026, 9:30 AM
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Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Crowning a 20-year-old World Champion is exactly the kind of legacy-defining achievement that forces an executive to evaluate their long-term future. For Toto Wolff, that evaluation is a daily routine.
Following Kimi Antonelli's historic title clinch at the Mexico City Grand Prix, the Austrian executive faced inevitable questions about his own longevity at the helm of the Brackley squad. A paddock journalist drew a sharp parallel to 2016, noting that the last time Mercedes crowned a first-time champion, Nico Rosberg shocked the world by retiring just days later.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Asked if Antonelli's youthful energy encourages him to stay on the pitwall or finally pass the baton to fresh blood, the 54-year-old delivered his assessment of his exit strategy.
"I’m reflecting every day and saying, am I contributing to this to the team’s development in the good and the bad?" he revealed during his post-race media duties. "If I feel that it’s not as good or there’s someone that could do it better, I would be the first one to say I’m doing a step to the side, I’m going to be executive chairman and tell everyone how they should do it better."
The "dinosaur" era is over
The modern Formula 1 landscape has aggressively expanded since Wolff originally took charge of the Silver Arrows in 2013. With a brutal 24-race calendar, a difficult cost cap ecosystem, and massive corporate demands, the Mercedes boss acknowledges that the traditional team principal role is completely unsustainable for one person.
"I think the dinosaurs of the principals—and I slowly start to feel a little bit like them—it was different structures," he explained. "It was one guy representing the team, doing the gear counting with the sponsors, being involved in the racing, having the relationships politically with the FIA or FOM, the other teams."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes, Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
To survive in the future, the billionaire co-owner confirmed that his eventual replacement will not be a single individual.
"I think very much the future of this team a few years down the line is going to be split roles," he stated.
Preparing the next generation
Despite formally outlining the future corporate structure of the team, Wolff is entirely shutting down any immediate retirement rumours. He is, however, aggressively delegating massive chunks of his daily operations behind closed doors.
He specifically praised long-time Communications Director Bradley Lord for stepping up to shoulder the operational burden. Lord has become an increasingly visible and powerful figure in the garage, successfully managing the intense media and structural logistics of the Antonelli campaign.
Bradley Lord, Mercedes Deputy Team Principal
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
"I want to continue in my role... bringing Bradley up, who's taking so many things off me that previously annoyed me, or that were a lot of work," he noted. The team boss went out of his way to highlight that Lord is "much more diligent than me and structured".
While the groundwork for a massive transition is clearly being laid out at the factory, rival teams should not expect the legendary manager to vacate his headset anytime soon.
"I don't plan to call it a day," he concluded with a smile.
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