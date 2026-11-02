Formula 1 Mexican GP

Toto Wolff apologises to George Russell after Mercedes "let him down" at Mexican GP

Toto Wolff admitted the team had let George Russell down after an energy deployment issue hampered his Mexican GP

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 12:22 AM

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Toto Wolff, Executive Director of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff claimed the Brackley outfit "let down" George Russell after a deployment issue spoiled his start at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Russell started from second on the grid after missing out on pole position to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton by just 0.009 seconds, but he lost ground at the start. He was then given a 10-second penalty for a first-lap collision with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar.

While Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli finished third and claimed his maiden championship title, Russell was left down in sixth.

"We completely let him down today again," Wolff told Sky Sports F1 after the race. "At that stage, we don't know what happened. I believe he was racing for the victory here and then came this lack of energy and ruined his race.

"We have two drivers, we don't have one. The car just didn't work for him this year. And then misfortune like today, we just have to sort it out for him.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"This is a very difficult moment for him; very, very, very difficult moment. My aim is to provide him with the equipment and the support he needs to fight for a championship."

Russell's sixth-place finish meant he slipped from second to fourth in the drivers' standings. The Briton now sits 11 points behind second-placed Max Verstappen and nine points behind third-placed Hamilton.

Footage of Wolff apologising to Russell after the race quickly gained traction on social media. "I have gained a lot of respect for George. It’s gotten away from him, but he’s handled it with a lot of grace, honestly. Better man than me," one fan commented on Reddit.

"I've lost count of the number of times Toto has had to apologise to George this season," another fan posted, while someone else commented: "I really hope they sort it out and he comes back next year fighting."

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Previous article Charles Leclerc responds to Lewis Hamilton's call for Ferrari talks after Mexico GP

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