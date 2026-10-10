Toto Wolff defends George Russell after costly sprint crash in Singapore

The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix sprint format severely tested the limits of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team garage. After George Russell made a rare, costly mistake and crashed his W17 into the barriers out of the lead during Saturday's wet-weather Sprint race, the factory mechanics were forced to execute a massive, frantic rebuild just to get the car ready for evening Grand Prix qualifying.

Despite the incredibly tight turnaround window, Russell remarkably managed to secure sixth place on the grid in the hastily repaired machine, while his team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli locked down a fourth-place start. However, because Russell is already facing a mandatory engine penalty, he will be forced to start Sunday's main event from the very back of the pack.

A very unusual mistake

During a post-session interview with Sky Sports F1 Ted Kravitz, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted he was completely caught off guard when Russell threw his car into the wall during the earlier Sprint.

"When I saw the yellow coming out, I didn't think it was him, because I couldn't imagine that George would do such a mistake, because it happened for a long time," Wolff explained. "Actually, the last one was in Singapore, I think in the race with Lewis, maybe. So that's very, very unusual."

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

However, the Austrian team boss refused to place the blame entirely on his veteran driver's shoulders, pointing out how treacherous the damp street circuit was at the time.

"Fair enough, you know, the power kicked in at the moment where he didn't expect it, and he was on the white line," Wolff defended. "Running first is always tricky, because you're looking how fast you can go through the corners. So not at all, George can happen."

Missing sensors and "warm" upgrades

While the mechanics successfully repaired the physical suspension and bodywork damage in time for qualifying, the hurried rebuild actually compromised the car's telemetry data during the shootout.

"I must say that the mechanics did an unbelievable job in putting the car together, but maybe at the end, you know, we didn't have all of the sensors on the car, and it didn't feel as good as it did before," Toto Wolff revealed. "So George did a really good job."

Despite the missing data on Russell's side of the divided garage, the Mercedes pitwall is finally starting to see positive momentum from its controversial aerodynamic upgrade package on Antonelli's car. After struggling massively with braking instability on Friday, the championship leader successfully dialed out his set-up issues to secure a second-row start.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"On Kimi's side, you know, the updates seem to have worked now," the Mercedes boss stated. "Him and his engineers have dialled out the problems, and we got closer and closer, and eventually we're missing a tenth and a half or two tenths, and that is at least for qualifying positive."

When Kravitz asked if the team is finally feeling "warm and fuzzy" about the troubled aerodynamic package, Toto Wolff remained cautiously optimistic.

"Well, it will take some more proof of concept until I'm feeling warm and fuzzy, but we will have more data tomorrow in the race, whether we can have less degradation," Wolff concluded.