Toto Wolff delivers brutal verdict on F1’s overtaking after Russell’s Singapore nightmare
Toto Wolff claims passing is impossible at Marina Bay even if a trailing F1 car is 1.5s faster on raw pace
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images
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The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix provided wildly contrasting fortunes for the Mercedes F1 Team. While Andrea Kimi Antonelli charged from fourth on the grid to secure a podium finish, his veteran team-mate George Russell was trapped in a grueling, frustrating battle at the very back of the pack.
Following a catastrophic engine failure at the previous round in Sepang, Mercedes was forced to equip Russell's W17 with entirely new internal combustion components, alongside a brand new Energy Store and Control Electronics Unit in Singapore. The massive component change triggered a staggering 60-place grid penalty, forcing Russell to start 19th on the tight, twisting street circuit.
The dirty air trap
While Russell managed to execute several aggressive overtakes during the opening laps, his forward momentum violently stalled once he reached the tightly bunched midfield train.
When asked by Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz if finishing outside the heavy points was simply the absolute maximum Russell could have extracted from the compromised weekend, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff agreed, citing a massive, structural flaw with modern Formula 1 cars racing on street tracks.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
"Yeah, it's so difficult to overtake. I mean, he pulled off some really great moves," Wolff explained. "But then at the end, it's just converging with the performance. And even a car that is a second or second and a half off the pace, you just can't overtake."
Because the Marina Bay layout lacks long, sweeping straights, cars trailing in dirty air suffer severe aerodynamic penalties, creating an incredibly high "overtaking delta." As Wolff noted, unless a driver possesses a massive tyre advantage, passing a defensively positioned car is mathematically impossible, even if the leading car is significantly slower on raw pace.
Upgrade vindication
While Russell's race was ruined by the massive starting penalty and the circuit's structural overtaking limitations, the Mercedes pitwall is leaving Southeast Asia with a massive technical victory.
After weeks in which Mercedes struggled to balance its controversial aerodynamic upgrade package - even running split car specifications to gather data - Antonelli's hard-fought podium finally proved the new floor and wing elements are working as intended.
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
"Yeah, it was a difficult race," Wolff stated regarding Antonelli's drive. "And with the whole update issue, I think finally we saw what the car is able to do. Obviously, when you're fourth on the road, it's quite difficult to recover here in Singapore. But I'm happy what he did today. I'm happy about the result."
With the upgrades officially dialled in and Russell's fresh power unit now safely embedded into his seasonal pool, Mercedes will head to the United States Grand Prix heavily armed for the final six races of the 2026 campaign.
Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Sunday
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