Formula 1 Mexican GP
Toto Wolff explains George Russell's media absence after Mexican GP disappointment
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff defended George Russell's decision to skip media duties after a disappointing Mexican Grand Prix
Lydia Mee Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 2, 2026, 3:39 PM
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George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Mercedes Formula 1 team principal and CEO Toto Wolff described the Mexican Grand Prix as a "catastrophic moment" for George Russell.
The Briton started second on the grid after qualifying just 0.009 seconds behind Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, but immediately lost ground. He was then also given a 10-second penalty for a first-lap collision with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar.
Russell ultimately finished sixth while Red Bull's Max Verstappen won. The Dutchman was joined on the podium by Hamilton and Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli. The third-place finish was enough to crown the Italian 2026 world champion. Russell congratulated his team-mate but subsequently missed his post-race media duties, resulting in a €5000 for Mercedes.
Asked whether that had been Russell's decision or the team's, Wolff told the media: "I saw George after the race on the FIA scales, and obviously he's distraught about the situation. It was a great show of sportsmanship to go and see Kimi.
"I have known George for such a long time, and I know for a sportsperson, this is ... He's going through a hard time, but he was also responsible for getting the young man into this team.
"So I saw him, and for a racing driver, this is a catastrophic moment. Maybe today the race was a little bit of a picture of his season. This was a race for him to win."
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Wolff added that the team 'let Russell down' with the energy delivery issues at the race start.
"We had the pace in the car and we let him down on the first straight. The energy delivery is not what we thought it should be," the team chief continued.
"I'm very much with him at the moment. I've been in situations where it's very difficult to cope. Him not doing the media work or leaving the track is absolutely understandable. Him staying would have actually surprised me. That's absolutely honourable."
Russell is still in the fight for second in the championship. After finishing sixth in Mexico, he dropped from second to fourth in the standings. There are currently 16 points separating second and fifth.
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