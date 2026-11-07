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Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online

Toto Wolff explains the emotional, factory-wide email he sent after Kimi Antonelli's 2026 title win that leaked online

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 8:32 PM

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Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Securing a Formula 1 world championship triggers a lot of emotions, and, usually, a lot of champagne. But for Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli's historic title win in Mexico City triggered a sudden urge to write an incredibly long essay to his staff.

During the Free Practice 3 broadcast at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby brought up a rather inspiring internal Mercedes email that recently made its way onto the internet.

Wolff, in classic deadpan fashion, immediately roasted the broadcaster for actually taking the time to read the whole thing.

"Did you read such a long email? It was quite long," Wolff joked. When Lazenby confirmed he read it all the way through, Wolff fired back, "I was surprised the last time I wrote it [something that long] was under severe pressure in school."

Deflecting the spotlight

Jokes aside, Wolff explained the emotional catalyst behind the massive message. As the guy who officially signed off on putting a teenager into Lewis Hamilton's legendary seat, Wolff was getting flooded with congratulatory messages from the media and the paddock. He didn't want it.

"So why was it spontaneous? Because I got so much praise on that Sunday night about giving him the opportunity and in Italy," Wolff explained to the Sky Sports crew. "And it's something that makes you very proud. But I felt I needed to give credit to all the people that maybe weren't so much in the spotlight."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Formula 1 is the ultimate team sport, and pushing a rookie through a brutal 2025 slump to a 2026 World Championship took an entire village of engineers, strategists, and mentors. Wolff wanted to make sure the men and women turning the wrenches and crunching the data knew this was their trophy, too.

"This email, he didn't even give it justice because there is many more that were part of the decision-making process and getting him to where he was," the Mercedes boss continued. "And that's why I felt like I need to at least express my gratitude to the big team."

The LinkedIn leak

So how did a private, internal factory memo end up public? You can thank Mercedes communications boss and senior leadership figure Bradley Lord for that.

When Wolff hit send on his emotional late-night draft, Lord apparently decided the message was far too good to keep locked inside the company inbox.

Bradley Lord, Mercedes Deputy Team Principal

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"And then Bradley felt that was a more clever email than normally," Wolff laughed. "So he put it on LinkedIn, and that it was when it was spread."

It might have been an accidental public relations masterclass, but it offered fans a rare, unscripted look at the nurturing culture Wolff has built inside the Mercedes garage.

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