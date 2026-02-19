Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Liam Lawson opens up on the guilt he felt replacing Daniel Ricciardo: "He never said a bad word"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Liam Lawson opens up on the guilt he felt replacing Daniel Ricciardo: "He never said a bad word"

Ferrari causes shock in F1 testing with rear wing which flips 180 degrees

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ferrari causes shock in F1 testing with rear wing which flips 180 degrees

Toto Wolff: F1 compression ratio drama "a storm in a teacup"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Toto Wolff: F1 compression ratio drama "a storm in a teacup"

Aprilia steps up efforts to lure Francesco Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aprilia steps up efforts to lure Francesco Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

What we learned from the opening day at Bahrain's second F1 2026 test

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What we learned from the opening day at Bahrain's second F1 2026 test

Why under the F1 cost cap regulatory mistakes carry compound interest

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why under the F1 cost cap regulatory mistakes carry compound interest

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen as Ferrari debuts trick rear wing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen as Ferrari debuts trick rear wing

Casey Stoner leads criticism as Phillip Island’s MotoGP exit draws reaction

MotoGP
MotoGP
Casey Stoner leads criticism as Phillip Island’s MotoGP exit draws reaction
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Toto Wolff: F1 compression ratio drama "a storm in a teacup"

Mercedes sparked fury with its innovative compression ratio design for F1 2026

Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insisted that the Formula 1 compression ratio drama is “a storm in a teacup”, meaning his team was no longer willing to fight the backlash against their engine. 

F1 power units are now much different thanks to the 2026 regulation change, and one of the alterations was made to the compression ratio, which was reduced from 18:1 to 16:1.

But Article C5.4.3 states that a static test at ambient temperature is the only method of measuring it, so Mercedes found a way to increase the ratio while the engine was running before returning to the limit.

This sparked huge fury from the other four power unit manufacturers, and on Wednesday, it was confirmed that they are all set to vote on a proposed tweak to how the ratio is measured - potentially coming into play by the summer break.

It comes despite Wolff previously insisting that it only makes a 2-3bhp difference, though Red Bull world champion Max Verstappen claimed “you definitely have to add a zero to that”.

When asked by Motorsport.com about the matter on Thursday during Bahrain pre-season testing, Wolff replied: “We said it all along that this looks like a storm in a teacup, the whole thing.

“Numbers were coming up that were, you know, if these numbers would have been true, absolutely understand why somebody would fight it. But eventually, it's not worth the fight.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“It doesn't change anything for us, whether we stay like this or whether we change to the new regulations, and that's been a process. But we also want to be good citizens in the sport because it doesn't make a big difference.

“We then changed opinion. Philosophically, you can disagree with it, because I believe regs are there to be made and you keep the FIA close to you – and that's how it should be.

“But, if you have four other PU [manufacturers] that are putting immense pressure on the FIA at a certain stage, what choice do we have [other] than not to play? We were pretty comfortable in even having a protest going on Friday in Melbourne.

“Is this what we want?”

It’s not the only thing Mercedes has been in the news for though, as Motorsport.com reported on Tuesday that its Petronas fuel is in a race against time to obtain certification ahead of the Australian season opener on 6-8 March.

“This is another of these stories,” said Wolff, whose team is the bookmakers’ favourite for both the constructors’ and drivers’ titles.

“We were told compression ratio is something that we were illegal, which is total bullshit, utter bullshit. And now the next story comes up that our fuel is illegal.

“I don't know where that comes from and it starts spinning again. Maybe tomorrow we'll invent something else.”

Photos from Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day 5

Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Gianpiero Lambiase, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 5, in photos
Formula 1
38
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen as Ferrari debuts trick rear wing
Next article Ferrari causes shock in F1 testing with rear wing which flips 180 degrees

Top Comments

More from
Mercedes

Alpine: Rivals "can protest" Mercedes engine but F1 "regulations are crystal clear"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Alpine: Rivals "can protest" Mercedes engine but F1 "regulations are crystal clear"

F1 drivers share early verdict on 2026 cars ahead of second Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
F1 drivers share early verdict on 2026 cars ahead of second Bahrain test

Two F1 teams to take part in intriguing Bahrain wet-weather test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Two F1 teams to take part in intriguing Bahrain wet-weather test

Latest news

Liam Lawson opens up on the guilt he felt replacing Daniel Ricciardo: "He never said a bad word"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Liam Lawson opens up on the guilt he felt replacing Daniel Ricciardo: "He never said a bad word"

Ferrari causes shock in F1 testing with rear wing which flips 180 degrees

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ferrari causes shock in F1 testing with rear wing which flips 180 degrees

Toto Wolff: F1 compression ratio drama "a storm in a teacup"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Toto Wolff: F1 compression ratio drama "a storm in a teacup"

Aprilia steps up efforts to lure Francesco Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aprilia steps up efforts to lure Francesco Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project