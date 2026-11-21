Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Toto Wolff: George Russell was in the "perfect position" for pole at F1's Las Vegas GP

The Mercedes driver lost out to team-mate Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Nevada

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:03 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes George Russell was in the “perfect position” to take pole at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - an honour which ultimately fell to Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver will start Saturday night’s race from first with Russell second, despite neither going fastest in qualifying as Kimi Antonelli was quickest by 0.258s in the sister Mercedes.

But a new internal combustion engine means he has a five-place grid drop and because of that, his role in Q3 was to initially help Russell by giving his team-mate a tow.

Traffic is often a problem at the low-downforce Vegas street track, however, evidenced by all Mercedes, Alpine and Racing Bulls cars being grouped together ahead of the final run.

Neither driver wanted to go first and Antonelli ultimately backed out, meaning Russell received no tow from the Italian, but Wolff still doesn’t think that’s an explanation for him not taking pole.

“George, for me, had the perfect position,” Wolff told Sky Sports. “He was four seconds behind the car in front.

“We need to find out, because I think there was some kind of... turn seven, eight, nine, some, whether that was a mistake or something else happened.

“I don't know, to be honest, but it looked like the ideal position for a pole lap because he was quickest all the time.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Russell followed Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad, beating his first Q3 lap by two tenths to set a 1m34.224s, while Antonelli only just crossed the finish line in time.

It allowed the 2026 world champion to go from provisional sixth to first and a confused Wolff had “absolutely no clue” when asked to explain how Antonelli went fastest.

“As a strategist, when we thought Kimi's either gonna miss the lap or it's gonna be way too close to Lindblad, and crossed the line 1.4 seconds behind, and that was basically it.

“So I don't understand how being that close you can even do this time.”

But it sets up a fascinating match-up between Verstappen and Russell, who clashed in FP3, a session topped by the Briton who was also fastest in Q1.

“Well, big cinema,” said Wolff. “If they try to go through the first corners together, we shall be watching.”

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Previous article Lewis Hamilton reveals floor damage cost him in F1 Las Vegas qualifying

Next article Jacques Villeneuve: Mercedes 'did nothing' to help George Russell in Las Vegas qualifying

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