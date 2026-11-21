Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Toto Wolff: George Russell was in the "perfect position" for pole at F1's Las Vegas GP
The Mercedes driver lost out to team-mate Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Nevada
Ed Hardy
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:03 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes George Russell was in the “perfect position” to take pole at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - an honour which ultimately fell to Max Verstappen.
The Red Bull driver will start Saturday night’s race from first with Russell second, despite neither going fastest in qualifying as Kimi Antonelli was quickest by 0.258s in the sister Mercedes.
But a new internal combustion engine means he has a five-place grid drop and because of that, his role in Q3 was to initially help Russell by giving his team-mate a tow.
Traffic is often a problem at the low-downforce Vegas street track, however, evidenced by all Mercedes, Alpine and Racing Bulls cars being grouped together ahead of the final run.
Neither driver wanted to go first and Antonelli ultimately backed out, meaning Russell received no tow from the Italian, but Wolff still doesn’t think that’s an explanation for him not taking pole.
“George, for me, had the perfect position,” Wolff told Sky Sports. “He was four seconds behind the car in front.
“We need to find out, because I think there was some kind of... turn seven, eight, nine, some, whether that was a mistake or something else happened.
“I don't know, to be honest, but it looked like the ideal position for a pole lap because he was quickest all the time.”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Russell followed Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad, beating his first Q3 lap by two tenths to set a 1m34.224s, while Antonelli only just crossed the finish line in time.
It allowed the 2026 world champion to go from provisional sixth to first and a confused Wolff had “absolutely no clue” when asked to explain how Antonelli went fastest.
“As a strategist, when we thought Kimi's either gonna miss the lap or it's gonna be way too close to Lindblad, and crossed the line 1.4 seconds behind, and that was basically it.
“So I don't understand how being that close you can even do this time.”
But it sets up a fascinating match-up between Verstappen and Russell, who clashed in FP3, a session topped by the Briton who was also fastest in Q1.
“Well, big cinema,” said Wolff. “If they try to go through the first corners together, we shall be watching.”
Read Also:
Formula 12026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid
Formula 1F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Las Vegas GP
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Lewis Hamilton reveals floor damage cost him in F1 Las Vegas qualifying
Next article Jacques Villeneuve: Mercedes 'did nothing' to help George Russell in Las Vegas qualifying
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ed Hardy
Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
2 h
Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying
F1 Las Vegas GP: Kimi Antonelli quickest but Max Verstappen on pole, Ferraris out in Q2
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
5 h
F1 Las Vegas GP: Kimi Antonelli quickest but Max Verstappen on pole, Ferraris out in Q2
How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
23 h
How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"
More from
George Russell
Max Verstappen responds to George Russell after Vegas clash
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
3 h
Max Verstappen responds to George Russell after Vegas clash
George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
4 h
George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
More from
Mercedes
George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success
Latest news
Max Verstappen shares theory on Ferrari's lack of top speed in F1 2026
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
20 min
Max Verstappen shares theory on Ferrari's lack of top speed in F1 2026
Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?
Fernando Alonso: Honda lacks so much power that rivals take extra margin behind us
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
1 h
Fernando Alonso: Honda lacks so much power that rivals take extra margin behind us
How Marc Marquez can be crowned MotoGP champion in Portuguese GP sprint
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
1 h
How Marc Marquez can be crowned MotoGP champion in Portuguese GP sprint
Feature
Discover prime content
Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Stuart Codling
Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Ronald Vording
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe