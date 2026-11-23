Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Toto Wolff: Las Vegas was “Indy 500, NASCAR and Formula 1 mixed”

Toto Wolff compares the 2026 Las Vegas GP to "Indy 500 and NASCAR and Formula 1 mixed" and urges critics to stay open

Rahaan Mazumder Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 6:10 PM

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Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Even after watching both Mercedes drivers slip off the podium in the final three laps, team principal Toto Wolff left the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix thrilled by the spectacle.

While critics questioned whether Formula 1’s 2026 energy-management rules turned Saturday night’s 35-lead-change battle into something artificial, Wolff argued the series should not dismiss what fans had just witnessed.

"These regs are great entertainment, and we saw a mega race, particularly for the Americans," Wolff said in his post-race media session. "I guess it was Indy 500 and NASCAR and Formula 1 mixed!"

Asked directly if the constant slipstream swaps leaned too far into artificial racing, Wolff pointed to the reaction away from the pitwall - including from his wife, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff, and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

"Yeah, I mean, I guess you will have many people that will say, 'Well, that’s not racing.' Personally, we need to be open-minded," Wolff said. "Susie was in Paddock Club, and she said that for 90 minutes, people [were] screaming with the overtakes. You were not quite sure whether you had the position or not. The instant feedback I got from friends watching, our sponsors, was that it was awesome. Stefano [Domenicali] liked it very much.

"That’s not going to happen everywhere," he added. "In a way, it’s fitting that that was the Las Vegas race - NASCAR, Indy 500, like I said, all together. To be honest, I don’t know how long the race was 90 minutes. For me, it was like 20 minutes, because it was so different and so entertaining to watch."

Praise for Verstappen despite Mercedes’ late collapse

Max Verstappen won the 50-lap race in 1h27m39.624s - just under 90 minutes - to claim his third Las Vegas victory ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris (+0.639 seconds) and Oscar Piastri (+1.529s).

Mercedes’ own podium charge vanished in quick succession. On lap 48, George Russell locked up on the dirty line at Turn 5 while attacking team-mate Kimi Antonelli, sliding into the barrier and recovering to ninth - a move Wolff called "a misjudgement". Moments later, Antonelli lifted and reapplied throttle down the back straight trying to hold overtake mode behind Verstappen, draining his battery and tumbling from second to fourth.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Jordan McKean / Formula 1 / Getty Images

Wolff revealed Mercedes had saved "a last weapon up our sleeve for the final 400 metres over the left kink" for Antonelli before the error, yet gave full credit to Red Bull’s winner. "Max is a deserving winner," Wolff said. "He made no mistakes, and that's why he won the race."

With Mercedes already crowned 2026 constructors’ champions in Brazil and holding a 149-point lead over Ferrari (666 to 517) entering next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Wolff could afford to enjoy the chaos - calling the Strip’s slipstream duel "very authentic" for Las Vegas.

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