Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Toto Wolff: Las Vegas was “Indy 500, NASCAR and Formula 1 mixed”
Toto Wolff compares the 2026 Las Vegas GP to "Indy 500 and NASCAR and Formula 1 mixed" and urges critics to stay open
Rahaan Mazumder Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 23, 2026, 6:10 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Motorsport Silver Streak
For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
Even after watching both Mercedes drivers slip off the podium in the final three laps, team principal Toto Wolff left the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix thrilled by the spectacle.
While critics questioned whether Formula 1’s 2026 energy-management rules turned Saturday night’s 35-lead-change battle into something artificial, Wolff argued the series should not dismiss what fans had just witnessed.
"These regs are great entertainment, and we saw a mega race, particularly for the Americans," Wolff said in his post-race media session. "I guess it was Indy 500 and NASCAR and Formula 1 mixed!"
Asked directly if the constant slipstream swaps leaned too far into artificial racing, Wolff pointed to the reaction away from the pitwall - including from his wife, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff, and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
"Yeah, I mean, I guess you will have many people that will say, 'Well, that’s not racing.' Personally, we need to be open-minded," Wolff said. "Susie was in Paddock Club, and she said that for 90 minutes, people [were] screaming with the overtakes. You were not quite sure whether you had the position or not. The instant feedback I got from friends watching, our sponsors, was that it was awesome. Stefano [Domenicali] liked it very much.
"That’s not going to happen everywhere," he added. "In a way, it’s fitting that that was the Las Vegas race - NASCAR, Indy 500, like I said, all together. To be honest, I don’t know how long the race was 90 minutes. For me, it was like 20 minutes, because it was so different and so entertaining to watch."
Praise for Verstappen despite Mercedes’ late collapse
Max Verstappen won the 50-lap race in 1h27m39.624s - just under 90 minutes - to claim his third Las Vegas victory ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris (+0.639 seconds) and Oscar Piastri (+1.529s).
Mercedes’ own podium charge vanished in quick succession. On lap 48, George Russell locked up on the dirty line at Turn 5 while attacking team-mate Kimi Antonelli, sliding into the barrier and recovering to ninth - a move Wolff called "a misjudgement". Moments later, Antonelli lifted and reapplied throttle down the back straight trying to hold overtake mode behind Verstappen, draining his battery and tumbling from second to fourth.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Jordan McKean / Formula 1 / Getty Images
Wolff revealed Mercedes had saved "a last weapon up our sleeve for the final 400 metres over the left kink" for Antonelli before the error, yet gave full credit to Red Bull’s winner. "Max is a deserving winner," Wolff said. "He made no mistakes, and that's why he won the race."
With Mercedes already crowned 2026 constructors’ champions in Brazil and holding a 149-point lead over Ferrari (666 to 517) entering next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Wolff could afford to enjoy the chaos - calling the Strip’s slipstream duel "very authentic" for Las Vegas.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Max Verstappen’s deadpan reaction to winning F1’s Overtake of the Month award
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rahaan Mazumder
Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”
Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online
Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout
More from
George Russell
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"
Max Verstappen’s revenge on George Russell: “Karma is a bitch”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen’s revenge on George Russell: “Karma is a bitch”
More from
Mercedes
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Formula 1
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
“My mistake was to lift” – Why Kimi Antonelli lost power in Las Vegas F1 victory battle
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
“My mistake was to lift” – Why Kimi Antonelli lost power in Las Vegas F1 victory battle
George Russell explains late-race crash in Las Vegas F1 victory bid
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
George Russell explains late-race crash in Las Vegas F1 victory bid
Latest news
Max Verstappen reveals he is considering 2027 Daytona 24 Hours entry
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
53 min
Max Verstappen reveals he is considering 2027 Daytona 24 Hours entry
Tsunami RT announces 2027 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup entry in GTD
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 1 h
Tsunami RT announces 2027 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup entry in GTD
MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
2 h
MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT
F1 Qatar GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
2 h
F1 Qatar GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch
Feature
Discover prime content
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Stuart Codling
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night
Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe