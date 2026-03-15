Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

MotoGP postpones Qatar GP to November due to Middle East conflict

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP postpones Qatar GP to November due to Middle East conflict

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari GP podium "one of the most enjoyable F1 races ever"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari GP podium "one of the most enjoyable F1 races ever"

Toto Wolff "overwhelmed" by emotional Chinese GP podium as Kimi Antonelli secured maiden F1 win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Toto Wolff "overwhelmed" by emotional Chinese GP podium as Kimi Antonelli secured maiden F1 win

Kimi Antonelli fights tears after maiden F1 win: "I gave myself a heart attack at the end"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Kimi Antonelli fights tears after maiden F1 win: "I gave myself a heart attack at the end"

'McLaren still do not fully understand the Mercedes power unit' - Alex Jacques

Formula 1
Chinese GP
'McLaren still do not fully understand the Mercedes power unit' - Alex Jacques

LIVE: 2026 RMC Euro Trophy Starts at Cremona

Kart
LIVE: 2026 RMC Euro Trophy Starts at Cremona

F1 Chinese GP: Kimi Antonelli takes maiden win as Lewis Hamilton scores first Ferrari podium

Formula 1
F1 Chinese GP: Kimi Antonelli takes maiden win as Lewis Hamilton scores first Ferrari podium

Five quick takeaways from F1’s 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Five quick takeaways from F1’s 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Toto Wolff "overwhelmed" by emotional Chinese GP podium as Kimi Antonelli secured maiden F1 win

Toto Wolff said he was overwhelmed after Kimi Antonelli took his first Formula 1 grand prix win in China

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff admitted he was "overwhelmed" after Kimi Antonelli's maiden Formula 1 victory in China and the podium celebrations.

The Italian driver successfully converted pole position into his first grand prix win after an initial battle with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell and Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Having come out ahead, he maintained his lead to the chequered flag, becoming the second-youngest F1 grand prix winner.

The 19-year-old driver was joined on the podium by Russell, who finished second, and Hamilton, who secured his first podium finish with Ferrari. Antonelli's race engineer, Peter 'Bono' Bonnington, who famously served as Hamilton's race engineer at the Brackley outfit, accepted the constructors' trophy.

"That podium now was probably one of the best moments I've ever had," Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"The three of them, with Bono right in the middle, where he's been with Lewis forever, and then basically taking over Kimi and making Kimi what he is today. I mean, to be honest, rarely that I'm overwhelmed, but that is such a moment."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Antonelli has been part of the Mercedes Junior Team since 2019. Asked if his victory felt like a long time coming, Wolff added: "I think it's maybe come earlier than I thought, because we said that it's going to be a difficult year with many ups and downs and mistakes. And then, bang, second race, and he's controlled it at the front.

"He's driven very well today, so he's probably a little bit better than the trajectory that I thought."

After Antonelli claimed his first grand prix pole position in qualifying on Saturday, the pressure was on, but Wolff confirmed that he dealt with it well.

"Yeah, he was actually quite calm and jovial before the race, but on the grid, you see the eyes. I think a feature of the champions, like you guys, is the eyes..."

Photos from Chinese GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc and Carmen Montero Mundt walk in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Felix Lee looks on in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Muni He walks in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Gene Haas, Founder and Chairman of Haas F1

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Fans of Lewis Hamilton

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Start action

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Formula 1
68

Share Or Save This Story