Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Toto Wolff responds to George Russell's angry radio messages in Brazilian GP qualifying

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has explained the decision that sparked George Russell's furious team radio outburst during Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 9:16 PM

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Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images





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Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has addressed George Russell's furious team radio messages during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The British driver finished second in the rain-soaked session at Interlagos behind McLaren's Lando Norris. The Brackley outfit told him to back off midway through his last push lap in Q3 as more rain approached and Alex Albon's Williams was ahead of him on track.

At the time, Russell fumed over the team radio when it became clear the rain was too heavy to continue with the session.

"Mate, you told me to back off! What the hell?!" he said on the team radio. Wolff responded to tell Russell he was P2, but that did not satisfy the driver. "P2. I don't want to be P2. I want to be P1."

Russell has received a five-place grid penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix after his Mercedes was fitted with a fresh internal combustion engine, so will start the race from seventh.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after qualifying, Wolff explained there was no way of knowing what the best decision was at the time.

"If we were to have a crystal ball to know whether you should back off or not, that would be helpful," Wolff explained.

"It was a difficult one, a 50:50 call. He was running into Albon. He was 18 milliseconds up on Norris at that stage. I don't think it would have been enough for pole, but he drove perfectly all session and merited to be on pole.

"He deserved it, but you can't make that call. It's 50% right or wrong. George was in a league of his own today."

Putting his frustrations to one side, Russell said he felt confident in his Mercedes machinery.

"It depends on the weather. I felt good out there," the Briton said in his televised post-qualifying interview.

"It's the first time in a while I've felt confident in the car. I felt more confident in the wet than I do the dry. I don't really understand why that was. I felt more like myself, was in the fight for pole every single lap. Unfortunately, when it mattered, we didn't execute."

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