Formula 1 United States GP
Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes
Wolff admits his massive operational role will likely be split among two or three current team members
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 2:58 PM
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Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Max Slovencik / Getty Images
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Toto Wolff has been the face, the political muscle, and the strategic anchor of Mercedes F1 since 2013, guiding the Brackley squad through an unprecedented era of dominance. However, as the sport expands and the physical toll of a grueling 24-race calendar sets in, the billionaire team boss is actively laying the groundwork for his eventual exit from the pit wall.
In a recent appearance on the Cheeky Pint podcast, Wolff detailed his succession plan. Unlike some sports executives who cling to power to protect their own legend, Wolff insists he is strictly focused on long-term stability.
"For me, it is not important, you know, to leave a legacy... for me it's important to do what's best for the family and to do what's best for the team, and that means looking at the structure going forward where this team can live without me," he explained.
Wolff on splitting the throne
Because Wolff acts as both the Team Principal and CEO of the motorsport division, directly replacing him is practically impossible for a single individual. The workload spans technical oversight, intense commercial negotiations, and driver management.
"I believe that my job is going to be divided between two or three people that I'm vetting at the moment that I believe are already doing a great job with all of their strengths in various areas," Wolff confirmed.
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
The Formula 1 paddock actually saw a brief preview of this divided leadership structure in late 2023. When Wolff missed the Japanese and Qatari Grands Prix due to knee surgery, he temporarily handed operational trackside duties to Communications Director Bradley Lord and former driver development head Jerome d'Ambrosio. With d'Ambrosio recently departing for Ferrari, the internal race to secure a piece of Wolff's future leadership structure is highly competitive.
The chairman role
Because Wolff owns a massive 33% stake in the Mercedes F1 team alongside INEOS and Mercedes-Benz, he isn't simply going to vanish from the paddock when he relinquishes his Team Principal title.
"A clean break is probably not possible if I continue to own it... so that kind of executive or non-executive chairmanship is something that may happen, but it needs to happen in a very, very precise way because you can't be on the sidelines and interfere into the daily business," he noted.
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images
It is incredibly common in professional sports for former bosses to undermine their successors by hovering over the garage and second-guessing strategic calls. Wolff is adamant that he will not become a toxic armchair manager.
"You need to exactly know your role, and that doesn't mean shooting from the outside and being the one that sits on the grandstand and says you've screwed up... you can't call the drivers directly... It's not about interfering into the daily business, and that's how I would aim to be in the future," Wolff promised.
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