Formula 1 Mexican GP

Toto Wolff reveals how Kimi Antonelli came to his office with title pressure “on his chest”

Toto Wolff details a private, closed-door meeting where he helped Kimi Antonelli overcome massive championship pressure

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 4, 2026, 4:33 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Premature celebrations are a dangerous distraction in Formula 1. Long before the lights went out for the Mexico City Grand Prix, the paddock had already mentally crowned Kimi Antonelli the 2026 World Champion.

That overwhelming influx of early praise nearly derailed the 20-year-old prodigy.

Unable to block out the noise, the Italian driver sought refuge behind closed doors. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed the intense behind-the-scenes reality of Antonelli's championship weekend, detailing a private, highly emotional meeting that took place long before the Sunday feature race.

"When I'm sitting in my office, and then he comes in, closes the door, I know, OK, there's something on his chest," Wolff explained during his post-race media duties.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli confessed that the relentless paddock chatter was getting into his head. The young driver was deeply uncomfortable with the media and VIPs treating the championship as a foregone conclusion before he ever dropped the clutch on the grid.

"He said that it's really difficult to cope with the fact that people are congratulating him for a championship when it was only Friday or Saturday," Wolff noted. "And he felt the job wasn't done."

The 12-year-old karting mindset

Calming a driver on the brink of making motorsport history requires extreme perspective. Rather than leaning into the gravity of the World Championship, the billionaire executive brutally simplified the stakes.

Wolff reminded the young star that the mechanics of racing have not changed since his junior career.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"The same pressure... As a kid, I promise you, you felt the same pressure that you're feeling now," Wolff told Antonelli during the private sit-down. "It's no difference. You're driving a car... Just do your own thing. No different than when you were 12 years old."

The brutal simplification worked. The Mercedes boss noted that the blunt pep talk immediately lifted the weight off Antonelli's shoulders, allowing him to leave the office visibly happier and ready to execute.

Building the "proper shield"

Protecting a 20-year-old from the toxic elements of the F1 circus is a massive organisational priority for the Silver Arrows. Wolff emphasised that the Brackley squad has actively engineered a psychological fortress around its new champion to keep him entirely focused on the asphalt.

"What we've achieved to build up around him is like a proper shield with the family, the friends, his supporters, the team that nobody is really able to, you know, shake him too much or interfere in what could be a negative way," Wolff explained.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ironically, while Antonelli was battling massive internal pressure, Wolff was dealing with a complete lack of it. The veteran team boss admitted he felt "absolutely zero" emotion in the garage as the race wound down, repeatedly asking himself what was wrong with his own mental state.

The reality of the achievement did not fully hit the Mercedes boss until the final moments of the grand prix.

"It only hit me when I saw him in the stadium there," Wolff reflected. "There he is, this young man that won his first championship, world championship, in a dominant way. And you know, it's just... it's nice."

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