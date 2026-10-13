Toto Wolff reveals problem behind George Russell's Singapore GP recovery
Russell gained 10 places but struggled to overtake cars ahead on the Marina Bay street circuit
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Silver Streak
For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
Climbing from 19th to ninth on a street circuit sounds like a decent Sunday's work, and for George Russell it was. It also fell short of what Mercedes had pencilled in, and Toto Wolff has now laid out why.
Wolff's argument is that Marina Bay punishes anyone who gets close to the car ahead.
"I think it's so difficult here to overtake. The moment you catch the car in front, you have such a wake, so much dirty air that you lose downforce, and I think at that stage he was probably one and a half seconds faster than the guys in front of him, but you can't pass.
"So our best case scenario was P7. If it would have gone smoothly, I think you know P9 we need to be happy with that. It was a damage limitation race for us with him starting from the back and then so far I think he drove a great race."
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images
He also noted, with a bit of dry humour, that the fight through the field "gave them good TV coverage, no?"
Russell, commenting on his performance, said:
"First stint made good progress. Second stint, Nico [Hulkenberg] did a good job defending. Pretty much challenging, but yeah, not much more to say."
He could have been boosted by a pitstop under the VSC; however, he faced yet more bad luck as the VSC ended as he was on the pit entry.
"Yeah, I mean 10 seconds more... five, 10, 20 seconds more it would have helped the picture, but I'm not going to lose any sleep over that," he said. "I think the main thing for us as a team is to try and understand how we're going to find more performance, because the performance of Red Bull has been very impressive the last three weeks on three very different circuits."
How Russell ended up at the back
Russell went into the Sunday with a 60-place grid penalty after a power unit failure forced him out of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. The replacement of multiple power-unit components, plus the Energy Store and the Control Electronics Unit, resulted in the massive penalty that the Briton was plagued with.
Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Isack Hadjar started in the pitlane, leaving Russell starting P19 on the grid.
Share Or Save This Story
George Russell calls Red Bull "the team to beat" in F1, but Kimi Antonelli adds a key caveat
George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
‘I’ll put a pillow under his butt’ – How Toto Wolff wants to solve Kimi Antonelli’s track limits problem
How Kimi Antonelli will cope with pressure of clinching F1 title at US GP
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
Latest news
Brennan Poole to leave Alpha Prime Racing; team owners 'disappointed' to see him go
Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”
Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish
Charles Leclerc admits he missed a chance against Max Verstappen – but not the obvious one
'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse
Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments