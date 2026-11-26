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Toto Wolff responds to Kimi Antonelli salary questions after F1 title success
Toto Wolff addresses reports that 2026 World Champion Kimi Antonelli earns a base salary of just €4 million at Mercedes
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 26, 2026, 11:00 PM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
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When a Formula 1 team elevates a teenager from Formula 2 directly into a top-tier factory seat, the initial contract is rarely structured like a blockbuster superstar deal. But when that kid wins the drivers' world championship in his sophomore season, the original financial terms quickly become drastically outdated.
That is exactly the scenario currently playing out at Mercedes with 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli.
In a recent exclusive interview with the German publication BILD, team principal Toto Wolff was pressed on the financial reality of his young champion.
The publication confronted Wolff with the report that Antonelli is currently operating on a base salary of around €4million (roughly $4.6million USD). While estimates across the paddock vary - with some sources such as F1Salaries placing his base closer to $3.4million USD - the consensus remains the same: Antonelli's base pay is considered strictly "average" for a top-field F1 driver, completely dwarfed by the massive $34million-plus retainer of his team-mate, George Russell.
When asked directly if Antonelli would be rewarded with a new contract to reflect his title-winning status, Wolff offered a layered response.
"Kimi has a contract for next year," Wolff bluntly confirmed, shutting down any speculation of immediate free agency.
A big payday coming for Antonelli?
While Wolff was quick to point out the existing legal framework tying Antonelli to Brackley, he did not shy away from the underlying premise that the young Italian is currently outperforming his paycheque.
"I won't comment on the figures, but I can say this much: no one needs to worry about him financially," Wolff stated. "Kimi and his family especially care about him sitting in a competitive car. At the same time, we know that we have a world champion who should also be rewarded."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images
While base salary is only one component of an F1 driver's compensation - with Antonelli reportedly triggering massive, multi-million-dollar performance bonuses for race wins and the ultimate championship victory - Wolff's comments are a massive signal of intent.
By publicly acknowledging that a world champion deserves to be rewarded accordingly, Wolff might be confirming that Mercedes is preparing to financially secure its franchise star and elevate his baseline compensation to match the elite status he just earned on the track.
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