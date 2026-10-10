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Toto Wolff slams “red mist” F1 rule proposal but warns of massive talent crisis

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff warns that depressed F1 salaries are forcing top-tier engineers to leave the sport for hedge funds

Rahaan Mazumder
Published:
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Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

Motorsport Silver Streak

For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

Williams team principal James Vowles has spent the last month aggressively lobbying the Formula 1 paddock for a massive overhaul to the sport's financial regulations. Claiming that the newly combined $215million CapEx/OpEx budget cap has created a "two-tier championship" where the top four teams hoard 83% of the points, Vowles is pushing for a sliding scale allowance based on championship position.

The proposed mechanism would theoretically allow lower-ranked teams to spend significantly more money rebuilding their outdated factory infrastructure without hitting the operational ceiling. 

However, during Friday's official FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, the leaders of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and McLaren completely shot down the Williams boss's proposal.

The "red mist" of Balance of Performance

When asked directly if he supported a sliding scale based on points scored, Toto Wolff immediately rejected the idea, comparing it to the highly controversial Balance of Performance (BoP) metrics used in endurance racing.

"Personally, I don't like the concept of adjustment based on some positions," Wolff stated. "BoP for me is like a red mist. We're having these tiny little adjustments on aero time, ATR, which is almost invisible to the spectator and hasn't been a big thing because it's really tiny."

Toto Wolff, Mercedes, James Allison, Mercedes, Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes, James Allison, Mercedes, Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Wolff praised the FIA for refusing to allow politics to creep into the current catch-up mechanisms, openly doubting if Formula 1 actually needs a rule that artificially injects CapEx spending based on poor on-track performance.

"Do we really want another mechanism where you're being allowed to have more CapEx, OpEx based on your championship position? I'm not sure," Wolff questioned.

Losing talent to hedge funds

While Wolff strongly opposes the sliding scale for infrastructure, he did admit that the current cost cap is severely damaging Formula 1 in a completely different area: human resources.

According to the Mercedes boss, because the strict budget cap artificially suppresses team payrolls, Formula 1 is rapidly losing elite engineering talent to far more lucrative industries.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

"Now you can get someone into a Formula 1 team today on enthusiasm, but at a certain stage, when after five, six or seven years and you have a PhD, your salaries are still depressed versus a tech company or a hedge fund or investment banking, that becomes a problem," Wolff explained.

Rather than giving teams an allowance for more front wings or factory machines, Wolff wants to see a dedicated salary bracket within the cost cap to ensure the sport remains highly attractive to top-tier university graduates.

The McLaren counter-argument

For McLaren CEO Zak Brown, the ultimate proof that the current cost cap works perfectly is parked right inside his own garage. Brown noted that the grid is the closest it has ever been, pointing out that smaller operations can absolutely win under the current financial framework if they simply hire the right personnel.

"I know we don't have the largest infrastructure in Formula 1. I don't think we have the second or third largest infrastructure in Formula 1," Brown stated. "We've got a customer engine, all these things which you hear over the years you can't win a championship with, and we have. And I think that's because we're a really well-performing team of people."

Zak Brown, McLaren

Zak Brown, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Toto Wolff immediately agreed with his rival, pointing out that McLaren managed to dig itself out of a massive performance deficit to win championships without being owned by a massive corporate mothership with endless funding.

"I know that James is carrying with him huge ballast with an old-school, old-style Formula 1 team with massive machine shops and lots of production," Wolff concluded regarding the situation at Williams. "But I don't think that the CapEx/OpEx is going to unleash much more potential, in my opinion, and not with an adjustment mechanism."

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