Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Next / Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Wolff: Rival F1 team boss behaviour "pitiful" and "disingenuous"

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has slammed the behaviour of rival Formula 1 team bosses as ‘pitiful’ and ‘disingenuous’ amid the row over porpoising at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Wolff: Rival F1 team boss behaviour "pitiful" and "disingenuous"

Following the FIA’s intervention in addressing safety concerns expressed by drivers, Mercedes found itself at the centre of intense debate in the paddock.

Having run with a second floor stay as allowed by the FIA’s pre-event technical directive, rival teams questioned whether or not the team had had advance notice of the changes to get changes ready in time – something Mercedes insisted it had not.

Then there were claims that the stay was actually illegal as the FIA had not changed the regulations to allow it – so Mercedes found itself as risk of a protest if it ran with it for qualifying. The component was removed for Saturday after Mercedes said it had not delivered any improvement.

Furthermore, Wolff thinks rival teams are briefing their drivers to play down concerns so as to not encourage the FIA to move even quicker on the matter.

The disagreements between Mercedes and its rivals are understood to have reached a head in a Saturday morning meeting of team principals at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, when Wolff expressed his anger at others for playing political games.

Sources suggest he expressed his disappointment that others were trying to gain competitive and political advantage through something that was of genuine safety concern to his drivers.

Asked by Motorsport.com about both the porpoising situation and the meeting, Wolff could not hide his annoyance at how things were playing out.

“This is a sport where you're trying to keep a competitive advantage or gain it,” he said. “But this situation has clearly gone too far.

“All drivers, at least one in every team, have said that they were in pain after Baku, that they had difficulty in keeping the car on track or blurred vision.

“Team principals trying to manipulate what is being said in order to keep the competitive advantage and trying to play political games when the FIA tries to come up with a quick solution, to at least put the cars in a better position, is disingenuous. And that's what I said.

“I'm not only talking about the Mercedes: all of the cars suffered in some way or other in Baku, and still do it here. The cars are too stiff. The cars bounce or whatever you want to call it.

“We have long term effects that we can't even judge. But at any time this is a safety risk, and then coming up with little manipulations in the background, or Chinese whispers, or briefing the drivers, is just pitiful.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been the most vocal over porpoising and bottoming out problems, Wolff thinks it wrong for rivals to think that his drivers are speaking out in a bid to make their cars quicker.

Wolff says that a host of other drivers are equally unhappy with the situation – including Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

“Of course, people will question whether my position is sincere or not,” he said. “That's why I'm saying it's not only our problem. But if a Red Bull driver says you reach 300 km/h, which is when the issue comes up, and with these problems, ‘you can even lose your vision when braking or not being able to position the car properly’, as Perez said.

“Then you listen to the words of [Carlos] Sainz, you listen to what [Daniel] Ricciardo has said, we listen to what [Esteban] Ocon has said, [Kevin] Magnussen and both our drivers.

“This is not a team's problem. This is a design issue of ground effect cars that needs to be tackled before we have a situation, whatever it is.

“And it is not just by putting the cars up, because putting the cars up doesn't solve the stiffness of the inherent aerodynamic characteristics.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Previous article

2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Next article

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles

Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car
Formula 1

Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime
Formula 1

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP

Alonso drops to ninth in Canadian GP after weaving penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso drops to ninth in Canadian GP after weaving penalty

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
11 h
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.