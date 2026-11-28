Formula 1 Qatar GP

Toto Wolff stands firm after Kimi Antonelli’s furious Qatar qualifying radio

Toto Wolff backs Mercedes' pitwall after Kimi Antonelli's angry Qatar GP qualifying radio over being sent out first

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 7:55 PM

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Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images





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Mercedes locked out the front row of the Qatar Grand Prix for the first time since Canada in May, yet the mood inside the championship-winning garage after Saturday night qualifying wasn't overly calm.

Having topped FP1, FP2, and FP3 at the Losail International Circuit, 2026 World Champion Kimi Antonelli saw pole slip away to team-mate George Russell, whose opening Q3 banker of 1m21.695s stood unchallenged by 0.128 seconds even though Russell failed to improve on his final effort. What lit the fuse was not merely missing out to Russell’s 1m21.695s with a 1m21.823s, but Mercedes sending Antonelli out at the very front of the final Q3 queue against his explicit wishes.

Even before starting his final flying lap, Antonelli challenged race engineer Peter "Bono" Bonnington over the radio: "Why did you send me out first?" Bonnington urged him to "just focus on the lap now," but the frustration boiled straight over after the chequered flag.

Speaking afterwards, the 20-year-old credited Russell for an "incredible job" while owning his own struggles in Losail’s sweeping Sector 2 - yet doubled down on wanting an internal debrief: "We need to review with the team because that last run I wanted to go at the back, but they sent me first. We just need to review on that."

Wolff defends the call and shuts down “broken promise” talk

Pressed on Antonelli’s outburst after the session, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff offered a candid defence of his pitwall’s run plan - briefly flipping his phrasing in the opening line before making clear Mercedes deliberately refused to leave Antonelli at the tail of the field.

"Kimi is unhappy because he didn't want to be sent out from the back [Antonelli had asked to run at the back rather than lead the queue], which he said to us before going out, and we did exactly that," Wolff said. "But there is a good reason why we did it because we never want to be caught out not making it over the line. And now we need to just seek the right balance between, you know, accommodating the drivers, which is right or wrong.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But you know, drivers have a mindset, you know, they're going out, and they think, 'I'm not in the right position'—that may annoy them. Shouldn't, but may. And on the other side, us being on the right side of the thought of having a proper out-lap and crossing the line in time."

Asked directly whether Antonelli had been promised a late release that the team failed to deliver, Wolff shut the door immediately.

"No, no, not at all," Wolff replied. "It was a desire that he had that sometimes it's feasible, sometimes not. Maybe tomorrow, as I said, we could have found a compromise in between, but it's always risky."

Why track position split driver and pitwall at Losail

The disagreement highlights a classic qualifying trade-off amplified under Losail’s desert floodlights. With track temperatures cooling rapidly across Q3 and rubber being laid down lap by lap, drivers routinely want to cross the line as late as possible to catch peak grip - and, ideally, a subtle slipstream down the main straight rather than punching the first hole in the air.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

From the pitwall’s chair, however, holding a car at the back of a 10-car Q3 queue invites two disasters: bunched-up traffic ruining tyre preparation through the final sector, or a late yellow flag or mistimed out-lap leaving the car stranded past the chequered flag. With Mercedes’ W17 holding nearly half a second over third-placed McLaren’s Lando Norris (+0.480s) and more than six tenths over sixth-placed Max Verstappen (+0.637s), Wolff’s engineers clearly saw zero upside in gambling with the clock.

For Russell, meanwhile, topping Q1, Q2, and Q3 delivered his sixth pole of 2026 - and his first since September’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix - with the Briton crediting Losail’s high-speed layout for finally letting Mercedes "showcase the downforce that we have in those corners" following its Sepang upgrade package.

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