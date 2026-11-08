Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Toto Wolff wants the FIA to lift the salary cap on junior staff: “We need to pay them better”

Toto Wolff reveals he pitched the FIA for a cost cap allowance to boost junior staff salaries, but the proposal was rejected

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 6:00 PM

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Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)





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The Formula 1 cost cap did exactly what it was supposed to do: it brought the grid closer together and stopped the massive factory teams from simply outspending their problems. But while the on-track product is undeniably tighter, the financial squeeze behind the scenes is starting to take a human toll.

During the Free Practice 3 broadcast at the 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff brought up an interesting point raised by Williams boss James Vowles. Vowles suggested the cost cap is forcing teams to run parts uncomfortably close to their absolute mileage limits - which perfectly explains why the grid is currently drowning in engine penalties, with Max Verstappen, George Russell, and both Ferraris all taking grid drops at Interlagos.

Toto Wolff didn't just agree; he peeled back the curtain on how brutal the financial reality has become at Brackley.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

"Yeah, absolutely. I mean, we know why the cost cap happened," Wolff explained to the Sky Sports crew. "But we are so on the edge of things that would be better to have more, you know. In our case, we're not able to carry all chassis over to next year. Some need to be chopped up.

"Which is quite sad when you look at the record of these cars," Wolff added. "So every team is under pressure. It's the same."

Wolff: "Not for more front wing"

While chopping up carbon fibre is painful, Wolff’s biggest grievance with the cost cap is how it directly suppresses the pay cheques of the men and women actually building the cars.

F1 relies heavily on brilliant, young engineering graduates who grind out massive hours for the team. But under the current budget regulations, factory wages are being restricted. Wolff revealed that Mercedes actively lobbied the FIA to fix this exact issue.

"I would have loved to have a little bit of an uplift," Wolff stated. "I think that we, especially the idea that we had was for more junior personnel that joined the team, that we would have more allowance to pay them better. And not being the salaries suppressed in the first five, six, seven years."

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Mercedes boss wanted to make it crystal clear to the governing body: this wasn't a sneaky attempt to find a loophole for more aerodynamic development. He just wanted to pay the junior staff a fair market rate for the insane hours they put into the championship.

"So we've pitched that to the FIA to give us an allowance, not for more front wing, but an allowance for salaries to come up a little bit," he said. "Because the cost cap suppresses all of that."

The FIA's response

Unsurprisingly, asking the FIA to open up the financial rulebook didn't go over well. Wolff admitted the pitch was essentially dead on arrival.

"But obviously, that didn't score a lot of brownie points," Wolff concluded with a dose of dry reality.

For now, the young engineers at Brackley - and across the rest of the grid - will have to keep grinding under the current financial ceiling, while team bosses continue to stretch every single car component to its breaking point.

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