Formula 1 United States GP
Toto Wolff’s son walks away from a terrifying go-kart crash, demands to race tomorrow
Jack Wolff, the son of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, was involved in an eye-opening incident during the IAME Warrior Final
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 6:31 PM
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Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
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If anyone ever doubted whether Jack Wolff inherited the relentless racing spirit of his parents - Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff and F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff - those doubts were completely erased today.
The nine-year-old karting prodigy was involved in a massive, scary crash during the IAME Warrior Final (IWF26), but instead of being shaken up, he is already demanding to get back behind the wheel.
The final-lap chaos
Jack, who recently claimed his first championship title in the IAME Series Italy X30 U10 category after a dominant summer run, was battling at the absolute front of the pack during the X30 Mini final lap when things went terribly wrong.
From what we saw, Elgahoudi and Wolff were both clear of the rest, and everybody else was fighting for third, and then there was this moment when they just locked front wheels.
And that contact sent the karts skidding, and a trailing driver was violently launched over the top of the tangled karts.
"Look at that straight over the top there went... went Uzunov," the commentator noted, clearly shocked by the impact. "How Elgahoudi did not flip there, I do not know... and Jack Wolff as well, taking a big hit to the shoulder."
The trailing kart flew directly over Jack's head, striking his shoulder as it landed. The impact looked incredibly severe, especially for a nine-year-old driver.
Pure racer tenacity
Fortunately, the young Wolff managed to extract himself from the wrecked kart under his own power.
"We do hope he's OK; we've seen him on his feet and talking to the race officials," the broadcast confirmed shortly after the red flags flew.
Motorsport journalist Thomas Maher provided a reassuring update on social media following the incident.
"Eye-opening crash in karting involving Toto Wolff's son, Jack, today," Maher posted. "Thankfully, he's fine, although he did need some minor treatment after walking away."
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, wife Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy, with son Jack Wolff
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
But what happened next truly proves that Jack has racing in his blood. Despite taking a heavy hit to the shoulder and requiring medical attention, he has absolutely no intention of backing down.
"He's adamant he's racing again tomorrow, so he's showing some early tenacity," Maher revealed.
For a nine-year-old kid to walk away from a crash where a kart flew over his head and immediately ask when he can race again is nothing short of incredible. While Toto and Susie Wolff are likely breathing a massive sigh of relief tonight, they also have to be incredibly proud of their son's toughness.
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