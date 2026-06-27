Toto Wolff's Mercedes driver line-up comments divide F1 fans
Toto Wolff’s insistence that Mercedes wants to keep George Russell and Kimi Antonelli has divided F1 fans
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
Toto Wolff has attempted to pour cold water on the Formula 1 driver market rumours, firmly stating that Mercedes has no desire to alter its current pairing of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. However, F1 fans have been left divided over the Mercedes chief's comments.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of qualifying in Austria, Wolff was strong in his support for his current drivers. "We don’t want to change things. We’ve said that also to George, I think it’s a line-up that is good for us. I’m very happy with the two of them," Wolff said.
Wolff's comments became the subject of debate on social media. For a large portion of fans, Wolff's reluctance to dip into the driver market, which could include four-time champion Max Verstappen, makes perfect sense.
"Makes sense, ideal scenario for Toto is Kimi dominates and George hangs around. He won’t fancy another 2016, and Max is a very expensive way to relive those years," one fan wrote on Reddit, while someone else posted: "He's got a good first and second driver, no need to change things up."
Someone else wrote: "Yes, no s***. They are both very good drivers and have been a part of Mercedes for yonks. I don’t want Kimi to leave, and I don’t want George to leave. Wish people would rein it in a bit tbh."
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images
But others argued that while Wolff has dismissed the rumours for now, he has not completely closed the door to a driver change.
"'We have no plans to change' isn’t the same as 'we won’t make a change'. I’m sure they are not actively planning on replacing Russell, but if unplanned things happen, they still will," one fan commented, while another added: "'We don't want to change things, but we will if a driver becomes available.'"
Others echoed these opinions. "They don’t want to change things, but they will if both drivers don’t perform," another fan commented. Someone else posted: "Translation: As long as Max is not available, we don't want to replace George."
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