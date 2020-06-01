Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Toyota donates last F1 car to COVID-19 charity auction

Toyota donates last F1 car to COVID-19 charity auction
By:
Jun 1, 2020, 9:52 AM

An example of the last Toyota Formula 1 car to race is one of the star items in a COVID-19 online charity auction that has been put together by the FIA.

Teams and drivers have provided some lots for the #RaceAgainstCovid auction, which will be organised by RM Sotheby's and held in aid of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The FIA has already given €1m to the organisation.

Toyota has donated chassis TF109-01, which was tested early in the 2009 season by Jarno Trulli and Timo Glock. Its sister cars earned five podiums and a pole position, and Toyota finished fifth in the world championship.

However, at the end of the year the manufacturer pulled out of the sport, and its 2010 prototype was completed, but never raced.

The TF109-01 subsequently became a Pirelli tyre test car, and was driven by Nick Heidfeld, Pedro de la Rosa, Luca di Grassi and Romain Grosjean. It remains in Pirelli's black livery, and comes complete with engine and gearbox.

Other star items include the 1995 Australian GP-winning helmet and overalls donated by Damon Hill, and overalls from Tom Kristensen that the multiple Le Mans winner used in his last WEC race for Audi at Interlagos in 2014.

Ferrari has provided race-winning 2019 overalls from both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc along with a chance to spend a day in the Maranello simulator, while Mercedes has given suits and other items from Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Further lots will be announced in the coming days

"Since the beginning of the health crisis the FIA and the entire motor sport community have been committed to fighting the pandemic through many initiatives such as #RaceAgainstCovid," said FIA president Jean Todt.

"Today, we have another opportunity to show our strength and unity. I very much welcome the FIA and RM Sotheby's collaboration for the benefit of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thank all the drivers and teams for their contributions as well as the FIA Foundation for its generous donation. To ensure this auction the success it deserves, I urge each and every one of our motor sport family to join us."

The auction opens via rmsothebys.com on June 15, and will close on June 22.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

