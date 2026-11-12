Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Tsolov named Red Bull, Racing Bulls reserve driver after missing out on 2027 F1 race seat
Tsolov will undertake a rigorous development programme to prepare for the step up to F1
Ewan Gale
Published: Nov 12, 2026, 3:19 PM
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Nikola Tsolov, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Nikola Tsolov has been named as reserve driver for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls for the 2027 Formula 1 season having missed out on a full-time drive.
The 19-year-old Bulgarian had been linked to a step up from F2 to replace Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls in 2027, but after weeks of speculation the Faenza-based squad put rumours to rest by confirming the New Zealander would continue alongside Arvid Lindblad.
Tsolov has impressed in his first full F2 season, claiming six victories which include four feature races and a streak that saw him become the first in series history to claim three on the bounce.
Next year he will take on a reserve and development role that, alongside the potential to act as a substitute in case of emergency - as Yuki Tsunoda did at Racing Bulls when Lawson was called upon to replace the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull - Tsolov will undergo an extensive programme that will combine simulator work with on-track experience, gained through FP1 and TPC [Testing of Previous Car] sessions, as well as Pirelli tyre tests.
“Nikola is an exceptionally talented young driver, and we have been hugely impressed by his development and performances over the past few years," said Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies.
"To fight for the championship in F3 and now challenge for the F2 title in his first full season says a great deal about his ability and determination. What has impressed us just as much is his maturity, his approach to racing and his willingness to keep learning and improving.
"We have enormous belief in Nikola’s potential and see him as a driver with a very exciting future in F1.
Nikola Tsolov, Campos Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
“This appointment reflects our confidence in him and our commitment to his continued development. Our focus in 2027 will be on giving him the experience, tools and support he needs to be ready to race in F1 next.
"For now, Nikola still has an important job to finish in F2. We wish him every success in the final two rounds and will be supporting him all the way as he fights for the championship."
Tsolov sits second in the F2 standings and is seven points behind leader Rafael Camara with two rounds remaining, though the Brazilian could yet miss those if continuing with Haas - who he will race for next year - having stepped up to make his debut at Interlagos following Esteban Ocon's departure.
Tsolov added: "I’m incredibly happy and grateful to Red Bull for giving me this opportunity. Since joining the junior team, I’ve received amazing support and have developed so much, both as a driver and as a person. My career has progressed incredibly quickly, and I owe a lot to everyone who has believed in me and helped me get to this point.
"My ambition is clear: I want to become an F1 driver. Having the opportunity to spend next year preparing for that next step is incredibly exciting. I’m confident that with the team’s support and experience, I’ll have the best possible preparation to make sure I’m fully ready to take the next step onto the F1 grid when the time comes.
"I know there is still a lot to learn, but I’m ready to work hard, make the most of every opportunity and give everything I have to the Team. For now, my immediate focus is on finishing the F2 season as strongly as possible.”
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