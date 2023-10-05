Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton's first F1 race-winning Mercedes to go on auction at Las Vegas GP Next / Aston Martin rules out Alonso, Stroll involvement in Valkyrie Hypercar assault
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Tsunoda labels revised Qatar F1 track kerbs a “floor destroyer”

Yuki Tsunoda fears that the revamped Qatar Formula 1 track will be a "floor destroyer" this weekend thanks to new kerbs that he thinks are too aggressive.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

As part of its return to the F1 calendar following an inaugural event in 2021, Qatar race organisers have undertaken a massive overhaul of the Lusail venue.

On top of a complete resurfacing, the first time that has happened since the venue was built in 2004, all the kerbs around the track have been revised.

This was initially viewed as a positive step, because back at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix there were a spate of problems caused by kerbs causing punctures for drivers.

In the race, Valtteri Bottas, Nicholas Latifi and George Russell all suffered high-profile punctures that post-race investigations pointed to being caused by abuse of the kerbs.

But as drivers got their first sighting of the Qatar upgrades ahead of this weekend's event, concerns have emerged that the new solution introduced could be even worse.

Tsunoda says his whole team is worried that the new kerb design is far too aggressive for the current generation of ground effect cars, which run very close to the ground so are susceptible to damage on raised surfaces.

Speaking on Thursday he declared that Qatar now was a “floor destroyer track.”

Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri, signs an autograph

Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri, signs an autograph

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

He added: “It seems like they changed to the aggressive kerbs.

“Here is always a story with track limits, but they made even worse the kerbs because when you go over the white line, you are going to have a proper penalty - which seems like it's going to be a high risk to damage the car.”

Tsunoda explained that the biggest issue was the transition between the kerb and the run-off, which left the risk of a car running wide being exposed to a battering from underneath.

“It’s the step between the kerb and off track,” he said. “Driving on the kerb won’t be an issue, but once you step out from the kerbs it's going to be like a complete sliding effect.

“It is not smooth at all, and especially driving here, with such high-speed corners where the car is really low, it will be hard. Even one time will be pretty costly I think.”

Tsunoda said the first reality about the state of the kerbs emerged earlier this week, when his AlphaTauri team got photos of the revised track.

“I did the simulator on Tuesday, and the pictures arrived on that day,” he said. “The pictures were really aggressive, and all the engineers are concerned about it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton's first F1 race-winning Mercedes to go on auction at Las Vegas GP

Aston Martin rules out Alonso, Stroll involvement in Valkyrie Hypercar assault
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Only three teams bring F1 upgrades to Qatar as sprint race format bites

Only three teams bring F1 upgrades to Qatar as sprint race format bites

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Only three teams bring F1 upgrades to Qatar as sprint race format bites Only three teams bring F1 upgrades to Qatar as sprint race format bites

"Super flat" Vasseur exactly what Ferrari needed in F1, says Leclerc

"Super flat" Vasseur exactly what Ferrari needed in F1, says Leclerc

Formula 1
Qatar GP

"Super flat" Vasseur exactly what Ferrari needed in F1, says Leclerc "Super flat" Vasseur exactly what Ferrari needed in F1, says Leclerc

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Latest news

Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024

Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024

MGP MotoGP

Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024 Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce

Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule

Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II

Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe