Tsunoda: Lawson will add spice to Red Bull 2025 shootout
RB's Yuki Tsunoda says his 2024 has felt "from the first race" like a shoot-out for a future Red Bull opportunity
Yuki Tsunoda says Liam Lawson's arrival at RB in place of Daniel Ricciardo will add "a bit more spice" to the intra-team battle, as both look to impress Red Bull for a future Formula 1 drive.
Lawson was announced as Ricciardo's replacement following the Singapore Grand Prix for the rest of the season, although had been linked over the summer to Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat before the primary team publicly backed the Mexican driver.
The suggestions that Lawson would leapfrog Tsunoda in the Red Bull pecking order came when the Kiwi was given time in the 2024 RB20, as the team considered life after Perez earlier this year.
Tsunoda had previously suggested that it would be "weird" if Lawson got the nod at Red Bull ahead of him, and now reckons that his return to RB - having raced as Ricciardo's substitute at AlphaTauri last year - will raise the stakes between them.
Watch: Why Red Bull's Bib "Trick" has Sparked Controversy - F1 US GP Media Day Reaction
The Japanese driver says that his priority is to beat Lawson but crucially ensure the team secures sixth in the championship.
"I'm sure it will increase the kind of mentality of trying to not get beaten, but I guess that's natural," Tsunoda said.
"Maybe slightly a bit more spice on top of it than usual, but I think it was similar to last year as well. I know that those things are just floating around anyway.
"But at least on my side, I just focus on what I have to do, and obviously Liam will do a good job as well.
"I'll make sure I'll be ahead of him, and hopefully we can achieve P6 in the team championship. That's the main goals."
Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Tsunoda added that although Lawson will intensify the team-mate battle at RB, he already felt that he was in a shootout with Ricciardo to impress given the tentative future of Perez at Red Bull.
He reiterated that the best way to put himself in the shop window was to complete the job of securing sixth in the constructors' standings, and that opportunities would naturally present themselves afterwards.
"I thought it's kind of like this situation already with Daniel," Tsunoda added. "Those sort of things, it's always floating around anyway. To be honest, I got used to it and there's no point to talk about it.
"I just have to keep proving myself as a result and how I work throughout the race weekends; keep focusing on what I have to do and those opportunities, it's up to them and we'll see how it goes.
"You have to be ahead all the time and that will be what depends on the next year's contract and everything.
"But it's always for me, it's part of the whole season and we built already until this point, including Daniel, that P6 right now in the teams' championship.
"If we weren't able to achieve those things, I would get very frustrated at the end of the season."
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Lawson: Potential Red Bull 2025 seat "very far" from current focus on F1 return
Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
Brown: Marko comments about Norris' mental health set F1 back 10-20 years
McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster
The detail focus that will make Audi’s Red Bull hire a hit team boss
Latest news
Verstappen claims Sprint Qualifying pole for USGP ahead of Russell, Leclerc
FIA inspecting front bib adjusters on more F1 cars in Austin
F1 live: United States GP sprint qualifying as it happens
Brown: Marko comments about Norris' mental health set F1 back 10-20 years
Prime
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments