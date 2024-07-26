All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Tsunoda to start Belgian GP from back of the grid after penalty

RB racer will start this weekend’s race at Spa from the rear of the field after being given a new engine

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team

Yuki Tsunoda will start the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from the rear of the field after RB chose to give him an all-new engine for this weekend’s race at Spa.

Motorsport.com understands that Tsunoda – who was on the limit of his allocation allowed in the rules for all engine parts except exhausts – has been given the fresh Honda power unit as part of the common practice of taking penalties at tracks where overtaking is easier, such as this.

Also in the Red Bull stable, Max Verstappen is expected to take a new internal combustion engine this weekend after he lost a brand-new example of this part when his then-new engine at the Canadian GP was damaged in an FP2 electrical systems problem.
Verstappen will drop 10 places on the Spa grid as that is the penalty for changing just the ICE element alone, while Tsunoda’s engine pool parts being expanded by an all-new engine means he will be required to start at the back of the grid, per F1’s rules.
Read Also:
In the other RB, Daniel Ricciardo is on the same number of used engine parts as Tsunoda and is also on the verge of a grid penalty for taking any more (bar on exhausts, too). But the Australian is not set to get a new engine at Spa at this stage.
“Yuki will start at the back here, with a fifth PU [of the season],” RB racing director Alan Permane said at Spa. “[On Ricciardo] we’ll certainly wait and see what happens in the next couple of races.”
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images

There is much interest in the results of the RB drivers this weekend, with Red Bull set to make a call on whether to replace Sergio Perez at its main team, with Tsunoda, Ricciardo and reserve driver Liam Lawson all being considered.
When asked on Thursday how critical the Spa weekend was for his future, Tsunoda replied: “Well, I guess, for Red Bull drivers except Max all races are critical. Just got used to it and just do my normal race.
“If you see [my] previous races, since race one it's quite clear how much I prove in the tracks. Amount of Q3 appearances, amount of points taken in each tracks – I think I've proved enough, you know.
“Obviously, this race will be important as well. See how it goes, but yeah.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Binotto's Sauber arrival changes F1's 2025 driver market
Next article McLaren, Mercedes demonstrate low-drag Spa F1 updates

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen
Famin to stand down as Alpine F1 team principal after summer break

Famin to stand down as Alpine F1 team principal after summer break

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Famin to stand down as Alpine F1 team principal after summer break
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Yuki Tsunoda
More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda: It would be "weird" for Red Bull to pick Lawson ahead of me

Tsunoda: It would be "weird" for Red Bull to pick Lawson ahead of me

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tsunoda: It would be "weird" for Red Bull to pick Lawson ahead of me
‘Horrified’ Tsunoda fined for using slur in F1 Austria qualifying

‘Horrified’ Tsunoda fined for using slur in F1 Austria qualifying

Formula 1
Austrian GP
‘Horrified’ Tsunoda fined for using slur in F1 Austria qualifying
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
RB
More from
RB
Ricciardo "angry" after RB "f*cked up" Hungary F1 strategy

Ricciardo "angry" after RB "f*cked up" Hungary F1 strategy

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Ricciardo "angry" after RB "f*cked up" Hungary F1 strategy
Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes

Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Latest news

Why Haas Factory Team has "no excuses" and should be competitive in 2025

Why Haas Factory Team has "no excuses" and should be competitive in 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
Why Haas Factory Team has "no excuses" and should be competitive in 2025
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?

Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?

Indy IndyCar
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Belgian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Belgian GP
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

Prime

Discover prime content
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia