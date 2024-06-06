All Series
Formula 1

Tsunoda wants "more commitment from Red Bull" after 2025 F1 snub

Yuki Tsunoda hopes to receive "more commitment" from Red Bull after being passed over for a 2025 Formula 1 seat at his parent team.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

On Tuesday, Red Bull announced it had re-signed Sergio Perez on a two-year deal to remain alongside Max Verstappen until the 2026 season.

Red Bull's decision to stick to Perez is setting further pieces in motion on the driver market, with Ferrari's departing Carlos Sainz now facing a choice between Williams and Audi.

But it also affects Red Bull's wider roster of drivers, including RB duo Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson.

Out of the three, Tsunoda's stand-out 2024 performances made him the most obvious candidate for promotion, but Perez's two-year extension means the Japanese's wait continues as he is set for at least a fifth season with Red Bull's sister team in 2025.

While Tsunoda said he was "not in a rush" to get promoted and was happy enough to stay put for the time being, he also wanted to see "more commitment from Red Bull regarding his future options.

"I would like to see more commitment from the contract," Tsunoda said. "Obviously I'm already committed with Red Bull a lot and hopefully I can have a bit more commitment from them.

"There's an ongoing discussion and I want to make sure first of all we're on the same page with Red Bull after that we'll see. But I'm happy with RB.

Watch: Canadian GP Race Preview - Who Will Master Montreal?

"Even these two years [Perez] has to still perform and in this kind of environment, anything can happen. So, congratulations to him and other than that. For me, I just keep focusing on what I'm doing and just proving myself.

"I just have to grow more and at the same time, hopefully, Red Bull will understand more or see more of my progress and my potential performance and maybe [it] can change in the future."

Tsunoda said it was reassuring to see that he has received interest from rival teams in the paddock in recent weeks and months, giving him potentially more options in the future if he needs to switch to a plan B.

"The good thing is that the other teams are starting to get interested in me," he added "I also got a couple of options from the others, which is growing.

"It's a good thing that I'm able to grow my value as well, especially like this interesting drivers' market.

"But first of all, my priority is Red Bull. I want to make sure we're on the same page because Red Bull is part of my life so far and without them, I wouldn't achieve this much."

