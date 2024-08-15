Tsunoda will be considered for Red Bull F1 promotion if he keeps performing
Tsunoda may have been overlooked for a Red Bull spot this year, but he remains in the picture for 2025
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Yuki Tsunoda remains in consideration for a Red Bull Formula 1 team promotion if he consistently delivers, according to RB CEO Peter Bayer.
In June, RB announced Tsunoda would remain at the team for 2025 and in recent weeks he’s been overlooked for a Red Bull spot with Sergio Perez’s place under threat as he underperformed.
With the Red Bull organisation planning to keep both Perez and Daniel Ricciardo at their respective teams for the foreseeable future, next year’s line-ups will take focus, particularly if Perez is unable to solve his poor form.
Bayer has said Tsunoda will be an option for Red Bull if he performs at a consistently high standard.
“Helmut [Marko, Red Bull's motorsport advisor] said it himself, in German you say a swallow doesn't make a summer,” Bayer told Motorsport.com. “What it means is that if Yuki keeps racing on this level consistently, he will be considered for a seat in Red Bull Racing.
“That's ultimately exactly our mission and the mission we've been given by the shareholders, and if that means that he needs another season next to a very strong Daniel, that could be an option.
“It could also be an option [to] say that, okay, we now believe he's ready. So [then] we'll talk to Liam [Lawson]. We're not in a hurry, despite all the people [who] think we are, because we do have all the options in our hands.”
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team talks with Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB after his crash during qualifying
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
RB team principal Laurent Mekies has rated Tsunoda’s improvement in his fourth year in F1 as “phenomenal” and has admired his ambition to move up to Red Bull.
“You expect a lot of things from a young guy between the first and the second year, maybe between the second and the third year,” Mekies said. “But you don't expect that sort of phenomenal step between third and fourth, so - yes, he's faster. Yes, he's calmer. Yes, he's better integrating the team, better feedback, hopefully happy!
“But seriously, he has been a reference point in the way that he gets out of the garage on Friday FP1 - and, bang: the first lap, he is there.
Mekies added: “Yuki is a Red Bull driver. He must have the ambition to drive for Red Bull Racing. If he doesn't have that - it's wrong.
“I hope and I trust that he wants more than anything else to drive that car to win races. We also try to help him developing him in that way. So that's what the business is.
“Was he fully happy to extend with us to drive for us next year? Yes, [and] it's a question for him but because what he tells us is that he is mega ambitious, he can see a team [that] is mega ambitious and the fit is obviously working.
“It helps him develop, he has paid us back with quite [an] incredible level of performance.”
Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren and Jonathan Noble
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Tsunoda to start Belgian GP from back of the grid after penalty
Tsunoda: It would be "weird" for Red Bull to pick Lawson ahead of me
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
What more can Red Bull do to help Sergio Perez in F1?
Red Bull F1 boss Horner misconduct appeal dismissed
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?
Latest news
Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry
The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty
Bagnaia: "Strange" Ducati GP24 has moved clear of GP23 despite no upgrades
Conor Daly is fired up about his chance with "underdog" Juncos Hollinger
Prime
How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment
25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments