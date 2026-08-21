Yuki Tsunoda's Zandvoort goals: Have fun and widen 2027 options
Presented with an opportunity to return to F1, the Japanese driver wants to make full use of it - first by enjoying being back on the grid, and second by trying to make enough of an impression to improve his future prospects
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images
Yuki Tsunoda is making a comeback to F1 this weekend after Isack Hadjar's wrist injury offered him an opportunity to take the Racing Bulls seat. While he understands the circumstances will be challenging - with Zandvoort being a sprint weekend on top of him not having raced since the end of last year - he still wants to use this chance to prove himself.
Tsunoda has been out of a race seat since last year's disappointing campaign with Red Bull Racing. Having been unable to deliver alongside Max Verstappen, he lost his place at the team to Hadjar and settled for a reserve driver role.
The prospects of him returning to the grid full-time in 2027 look slim at the moment and therefore, as Motorsport.com reported earlier this week, he has been exploring other options, including IndyCar, where he has held talks with Meyer Shank Racing.
Yet the unexpected F1 call-up at least gives Tsunoda a chance to impress - and potentially widen his options for next year.
“I mean, it's always good to perform, which I'm aiming for,” he told the media when asked about his goals for the weekend at Zandvoort. “Anyway, I've got to give my 100% performance.
“And I think, to be honest, having this and not having this kind of opportunity is a lot different. Because, you know, obviously chatting with teams, it's always [about trying to] sell myself with talking. But you want to always prove [by] driving, so it's good.”
Tsunoda insists his personal priority will always be Formula 1 - but while he understands his options are limited, he is open to racing in other championships as he doesn't want to spend another year on the sidelines.
“It's not my job to look at those stuff,” he said about negotiations with teams. “I mean, I completely leave [it] to my manager. And my job is to just drive fast and those stuff.
A fan of Yuki Tsunoda
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
“My mentality is always in F1. My main goal is to always be driving F1 and have some success. That's always there, no matter what.
“But, yeah, I also don't want to be staying at the garage for two years. I want to drive as well. So, if there's something potentially happening or I couldn't find a seat for next year [in F1], I mean, I have to look for other series.
“But until the moment I hit the track next year, I'll be always in... My mentality is always in F1.
“It's always difficult place to have a seat here. It's not... I recognise how difficult and how special to be here. So, no matter what any situation, I'm very grateful.
“And if this becomes a trigger for next year, that hopefully I'm driving here, that's something that I'm very happy with and feel lucky. But, yeah, it's always... It's not in my control anyway. So, what I can do is just enjoy and perform.”
Still, given his lack of experience with the 2026 F1 cars, Tsunoda is cautious about setting any goals for the weekend.
“I think having one free practice is going to be tricky,” he said, “but that's why I'm not setting any expectations. For now, I just enjoy and have fun, which I wanted to have for a long time.”
Share Or Save This Story
Isack Hadjar to miss F1 Dutch GP, Red Bull replacement confirmed
Isack Hadjar could miss F1 Dutch GP with Red Bull replacement plan already in place
F1 veteran Yuki Tsunoda in talks for 2027 IndyCar seat with Meyer Shank
Arvid Lindblad donates Belgian GP helmet raising £60,000 for Will MacIntyre's iMRI campaign
Liam Lawson's unexpected Red Bull call-up rewards his perseverance
How Arvid Lindblad has shown that he's found his feet in F1
Latest news
Yuki Tsunoda's Zandvoort goals: Have fun and widen 2027 options
Max Verstappen is yet to reach his peak, says former F1 team boss
Karun Chandhok "surprised" by length of Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract
John Hunter Nemechek switches to No. 40 for special anniversary
Why the Dutch GP is ending despite F1 wanting Zandvoort to stay
What Max Verstappen’s big deal means for his future, Red Bull and F1
Grading the class of F1 2026 so far
Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon give James Vowles a second chance at Williams
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments