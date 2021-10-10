Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Lewis Hamilton topped qualifying on Saturday with a new lap record of 1m22.868s, but will start 11th on the grid after exceeding his engine allocation for the season.

This will put his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on pole position for the race, ahead of championship contender Max Verstappen in the lead Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc put in an impressive display to qualify third for Ferrari, ahead of a rapid Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri.

Sergio Perez was only sixth fastest in the second Red Bull, behind the Alpine of two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso.

When is the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix will beginat 15:00 local time (+3 GMT) in Istanbul.

Date : Sunday, October 10, 2021

: Sunday, October 10, 2021 Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 15:00 local time / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 FP2 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Turkish Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Turkish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

