Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Istanbul Park returns to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since 2011. Here's you can watch the Turkish Grand Prix qualifying in your country.
What time does qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix start?
The Turkish qualifying session will get underway at 3pm local time in Istanbul. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020
- Start time: 3pm local time / 1pm CET / 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4am PT / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST / 5:30pm IST
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Turkish GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.
North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.
Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where qualifying will be broadcast on sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan.
Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
FP1 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|29
|1'35.077
|2
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|27
|1'35.318
|0.241
|3
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|26
|1'35.507
|0.430
|4
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|26
|1'35.543
|0.466
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|29
|1'35.620
|0.543
|6
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|27
|1'36.738
|1.661
|7
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|21
|1'37.216
|2.139
|8
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|21
|1'37.503
|2.426
|9
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|23
|1'37.629
|2.552
|10
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|23
|1'38.428
|3.351
|11
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|18
|1'38.508
|3.431
|12
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|22
|1'38.612
|3.535
|13
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|21
|1'39.484
|4.407
|14
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|25
|1'40.025
|4.948
|15
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|12
|1'40.225
|5.148
|16
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|23
|1'41.035
|5.958
|17
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|21
|1'41.854
|6.777
|18
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|20
|1'45.156
|10.079
|19
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|12
|1'46.462
|11.385
|20
| George Russell
|Williams
|17
|1'49.256
|14.179
|View full results
FP2 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|37
|1'28.330
|2
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|45
|1'28.731
|0.401
|3
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|43
|1'28.905
|0.575
|4
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|39
|1'29.180
|0.850
|5
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|42
|1'29.363
|1.033
|6
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|43
|1'29.689
|1.359
|7
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|43
|1'29.944
|1.614
|8
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|41
|1'30.022
|1.692
|9
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|38
|1'30.297
|1.967
|10
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|39
|1'30.907
|2.577
|11
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|38
|1'31.104
|2.774
|12
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|36
|1'31.380
|3.050
|13
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|39
|1'31.493
|3.163
|14
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|40
|1'31.498
|3.168
|15
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|35
|1'31.660
|3.330
|16
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|43
|1'31.932
|3.602
|17
| George Russell
|Williams
|39
|1'32.302
|3.972
|18
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|33
|1'32.570
|4.240
|19
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|37
|1'32.807
|4.477
|20
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|40
|1'33.488
|5.158
|View full results
