Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The circuit is owned by Ferrari and the Maranello-based marque will be competing with a special livery this weekend to celebrate its 1000th grand prix.

However, Ferrari hasn't finished inside the points in the last two races and the outfit is unlikely to upset the top runners this weekend either.

Mercedes will likely be fighting at the front at Mugello, eager to put its Monza upset behind, while Red Bull is also expected to make a comeback of sorts after it struggled with its low-downforce package last weekend.

Expect Racing Point and McLaren to lead the midfield fight.

When is the Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix?

The Tuscan Grand Prix will be held on September 13 at Monza.

Date : Sunday September 13, 2020

: Sunday September 13, 2020 Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Tuscan Grand Prix?

The Tuscan Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Italian GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Monza to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Tuscan Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the Tuscan Grand Prix

No rain is expected at Mugello on Sunday. According to the latest forecast, the minimum temperatue will be 16C and maximum temperature will be 30C.

Starting grid:

Related video