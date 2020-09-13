Formula 1
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Preview

Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
By:

Following last week's visit to Monza, Formula 1 will stay in Italy this week for the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

The circuit is owned by Ferrari and the Maranello-based marque will be competing with a special livery this weekend to celebrate its 1000th grand prix.

However, Ferrari hasn't finished inside the points in the last two races and the outfit is unlikely to upset the top runners this weekend either.

Mercedes will likely be fighting at the front at Mugello, eager to put its Monza upset behind, while Red Bull is also expected to make a comeback of sorts after it struggled with its low-downforce package last weekend.

Expect Racing Point and McLaren to lead the midfield fight.

When is the Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix? 

The Tuscan Grand Prix will be held on September 13  at Monza. 

  • Date: Sunday September 13, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Tuscan Grand Prix?

The Tuscan Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Italian GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Monza to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Tuscan Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the Tuscan Grand Prix

No rain is expected at Mugello on Sunday. According to the latest forecast, the minimum temperatue will be 16C and maximum temperature will be 30C.

Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'15.144
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'15.203 0.059
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'15.509 0.365
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 1'15.954 0.810
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'16.270 1.126
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 1'16.356 1.212
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 1'16.311 1.167
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 1'16.543 1.399
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 1'17.870 2.726
10 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 1'16.640 1.496
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 1'16.854 1.710
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'16.854 1.710
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1'16.858 1.714
15 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 1'17.254 2.110
16 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'17.125 1.981
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'17.220 2.076
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'17.232 2.088
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'17.320 2.176
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'17.348 2.204
View full results

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Author Rachit Thukral

