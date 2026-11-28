Formula 1 Qatar GP

George Russell softens stance on Max Verstappen’s infamous 2024 “in the wall” threat

Back in Qatar, George Russell softens his view on Max Verstappen's 2024 "in the wall" threat and debunks karting myths

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 11:55 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Two years ago at the Losail International Circuit, a routine qualifying cooldown lap turned a simmering paddock tension into open warfare. Now, returning to the exact venue where his feud with Max Verstappen detonated - and days after Las Vegas poured fresh gasoline on it - George Russell is offering a strikingly calmer verdict on the threat that once pushed him to brand the Dutchman a bully.

Speaking exclusively to Martin Brundle for Sky Sports F1 ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, Russell revisited the December 2024 fallout that dominated Formula 1’s season finale in Abu Dhabi. Back then, Russell stunned the paddock by alleging Verstappen had threatened in Qatar to "purposely go out of his way to crash into me, putting my f*****g head in the wall" - an accusation that prompted Russell to declare "people have been bullied by Max for years" and insist "somebody has to stand up to someone who thinks he's above the law".

Verstappen fiercely denied the claim at the time, telling Dutch media Russell was "exaggerating again", calling him a "backstabber" and "just a loser", and mocking the stewards’ hearing with a parting shot: "Maybe next time, I'll bring tissues."

Two seasons later, Russell’s temperature on that alleged threat has dropped considerably.

"That's how he [Verstappen] goes about his business," Russell told Brundle. "I've known him long enough that I know, again, that was a bit more of a laugh-away comment, I thought."

Owning what happened behind closed doors in 2024

Where Russell did not soften his story was inside the stewards’ room itself. In Qatar 2024 qualifying, Verstappen beat Russell to provisional pole by 0.055 seconds before stewards handed the Red Bull driver a rare one-place grid penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap and impeding the Mercedes.

Verstappen still beat Russell off the line to win Sunday’s race while Russell finished fourth, yet left fuming that he had "lost all respect" for a rival he accused of "trying to screw someone over that hard".

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

Asked by Brundle about his posture during that hearing, Russell made no attempt to play innocent.

"Well, I wasn't trying to let him off," Russell admitted. "I mean, I didn't go in there saying, 'That's fine.'"

That candid concession fits neatly into the broader pattern of a rivalry that has flared up once a year since Russell stepped into race-winning machinery at Mercedes:

Baku 2023: Opening-lap Turn 2 contact in the Azerbaijan Sprint damaged Verstappen’s floor and triggered a heated parc fermé confrontation.

Qatar & Abu Dhabi 2024: The qualifying grid drop sparked Verstappen’s "lost all respect" blast and Russell’s "in the wall" counterattack.

Barcelona 2025: After cutting a corner during a late safety car restart and being told by Red Bull to hand fourth back, Verstappen collided heavily with Russell—picking up a 10-second penalty that dropped him to 10th and three penalty points that left him on 11, one shy of a race ban, before Verstappen later admitted the contact "shouldn't have happened".

Las Vegas 2026: Practice contact and fresh barbs ahead of Verstappen’s Strip victory while Russell slid to ninth.

Debunking the junior-karting origin story

With four consecutive seasons of flashpoints on the ledger, fans have long assumed the bad blood traces back to teenage karting rivalries - much like Verstappen’s early battles with Charles Leclerc or Esteban Ocon. Russell shut that narrative down flat.

"We actually didn't have that many comings together in karting," Russell explained. "He's a year older than me, so we only raced together once in 2011, and then obviously he fast-tracked his career."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

The record backs him up. Although both won major titles in the KF3 junior class in 2011 - Verstappen claiming the WSK Euro Series crown while Russell captured the European KF3 Championship - their paths quickly split once Verstappen jumped swiftly up the single-seater ladder, leaving the pair to become genuine on-track regulars only after Russell joined Mercedes.

Whatever truce Russell is offering off-camera, Losail’s floodlights rarely keep the pair apart for long. Mercedes set the early pace in Friday’s opening practice with Kimi Antonelli leading Russell in a 1-2 while Verstappen opened in sixth ahead of Friday night’s second session - setting the stage for another front-row collision course when Sunday’s Grand Prix goes green at 19:00 local time.

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