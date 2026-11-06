Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

"Unacceptable downshifts" – Max Verstappen explains what's behind a recurring F1 radio complaint

Verstappen says his main aim in speaking out over the team radio is to keep Red Bull on its toes. In Brazil, however, downshifts were not the four-time world champion's only complaint

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 5:26 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Verstappen finished the opening practice session of the Formula 1 weekend in Sao Paulo in third place, just over two tenths behind fastest man Lando Norris in the upgraded McLaren, which features a new front wing that serves as the baseline for 2027.

Although the start looked promising in terms of outright pace, Verstappen was not entirely satisfied with the feeling in his RB22 on Friday afternoon. Over the team radio, a complaint emerged that is often heard from the four-time world champion: a less-than-ideal feeling during downshifts.

Read Also:

"Unacceptable man. Unacceptable, these downshifts. What the f***!", Verstappen told race engineer Tom Hart during the opening practice session. Hart is once again standing in for Gianpiero Lambiase this weekend as the pair continue to develop their working relationship for the future.

Although Verstappen knows it may come across as complaining, he explained in Brazil that such radio messages are mainly down to his perfectionism and are intended to keep the team on its toes for the moments in a race weekend that really matter.

"With the shifts or whatever that you hear me complain about, it's just because I'm never satisfied, because I think certain things can always be better", Verstappen explained.

"I always try to fine-tune or find improvements. So, if you hear it as complaining or whatever, it's more for me to make sure that the team is always looking into the details to try and find more lap time because I know there is more lap time in it."

The feeling during downshifts is not just about the gear change itself, but also the destabilisation of the car it can cause – particularly at the rear. This mainly happens under braking and is linked to the driver's confidence in the car, meaning it can cost lap time in that respect as well. It explains why Verstappen keeps emphasising the issue and why the subject comes up every weekend.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The incident with Stroll during practice starts explained

At Interlagos, however, that was not the only issue during the opening practice session. Verstappen also complained about the steering feeling heavy, which appeared to point to a problem with the power steering. Red Bull acknowledged that the issue was also visible in the data, after which Verstappen joked during a visit to the pitlane: "It’s a work-out with this steering!"

While Verstappen had to work harder because of the steering problem, the most extreme example in FP1 was seen with Lance Stroll. Onboard footage of the Canadian showed almost full steering lock in three consecutive corners, something that is certainly not normal at those points on the circuit.

At the end of the session, Verstappen and Stroll also encountered each other in a battle for a position for the practice starts. The Red Bull driver had been instructed by his team to carry out his practice start on the right-hand side of the grid after two burnouts, where the grip level is naturally different because of the ideal racing line.

Stroll wanted to pass Verstappen to claim that particular grid position for himself. The Dutchman was having none of it, however, and overtook the Aston Martin again, after which Stroll accepted defeat and had to carry out his practice start on the left-hand side – the dirtier side of the grid.

Has Red Bull finally solved its radio problem?

Another issue appears to have improved in Mexico and, so far, in Brazil: the team radio. The problem caused Red Bull difficulties in both Singapore and Austin, but Verstappen confirms that progress has been made in that area – at least internally.

"Well, the radio is, I think, a lot better. In Mexico, we were also trying some things, and it's just a few tiny settings probably to still get right.

"But actually, the team was hearing me very well. Maybe everyone else was not, but that's fantastic, to be honest. So we should actually try and keep it that way!"

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article F1 champion Kimi Antonelli plans special purchase after historic title win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ronald Vording





Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



22 h



Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"





Aston Martin knew before Mexico GP it would not finish, Honda brings new countermeasures



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



Aston Martin knew before Mexico GP it would not finish, Honda brings new countermeasures





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?

More from

Lance Stroll





Why Honda’s power unit lasted barely five laps in F1 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Honda’s power unit lasted barely five laps in F1 Mexico GP





“Even faster than Ferrari” – Fernando Alonso grabs Aston Martin’s best result of F1 2026



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



“Even faster than Ferrari” – Fernando Alonso grabs Aston Martin’s best result of F1 2026





The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates



Formula 1



Belgian GP



The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

More from

Red Bull Racing





F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



21 h



F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

Latest news





"Unacceptable downshifts" – Max Verstappen explains what's behind a recurring F1 radio complaint



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



11 min



"Unacceptable downshifts" – Max Verstappen explains what's behind a recurring F1 radio complaint





MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio fastest in Practice; Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez make the cut



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



11 min



MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio fastest in Practice; Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez make the cut





Colton Herta qualifies for F1 superlicence as Valtteri Bottas remains bullish on 2027 seat



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



44 min



Colton Herta qualifies for F1 superlicence as Valtteri Bottas remains bullish on 2027 seat





F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris tops FP1 as Colton Herta clinches superlicence



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



53 min



F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris tops FP1 as Colton Herta clinches superlicence

Feature

Discover prime content





How F1’s rules got to be so complex



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How F1’s rules got to be so complex





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe