Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Unaired Las Vegas radio reveals Red Bull considered giving up Max Verstappen's lead
Red Bull radio reveals Tom Hart asked Max Verstappen to consider letting Kimi Antonelli pass before Vegas's final lap
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 9:08 PM
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
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In almost any other Formula 1 race, suggesting a race leader deliberately surrender first place with one lap left would sound unthinkable. At the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Red Bull’s pitwall genuinely floated the idea to Max Verstappen.
Team radio messages revealed just how intensely Verstappen and race engineer Tom Hart calculated the closing stages of Saturday night’s 35-lead-change thriller. As early as Lap 39, Verstappen sensed Mercedes had deciphered his deployment pattern down the Strip and pressed his pitwall for a fresh plan.
"You guys have to look at the plan for the final lap, because they have figured it out, that they can still [unclear] the line," Verstappen radioed. "So we need to see what we have to do for the final lap only."
Hart replied that the strategy group had it "under discussion", before returning seven laps later on Lap 46 with a blunt verdict: "Deployment-wise, we don’t have anything better than the strategy you are doing at the moment. So final lap, you are already using the best strategy."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
One lap later, Hart warned that the top five were stacked within a single second. Then came Lap 48, when George Russell locked up into the Turn 5 barrier while fighting team-mate Kimi Antonelli - drawing a sarcastic "Well done. My god," from Verstappen as his rival skidded off.
That left 2026 world champion Antonelli as Verstappen’s sole remaining threat entering the penultimate tour. After warning of Turn 5 debris and updating the intervals, Hart delivered the boldest tactical prompt of the night midway through Lap 49.
"Antonelli at 1.2, Piastri at 1.9. Just consider whether you want to be the lead car at the detection, Max. This is the penultimate lap," Hart told him.
Hart’s logic centred on Las Vegas’s unique 2026 ruleset. With the circuit’s lone Overtake Mode detection point positioned immediately after the Turn 16 chicane, any driver trailing within one second there gained an extra 0.5 MJ of electrical deployment for the entire final lap - paired with a potent slipstream down the 1.9-kilometre Strip. Leading across that line risked turning Verstappen into a sitting duck before the chequered flag.
Yet Verstappen never had to gamble on letting Antonelli through - because Mercedes’ teenager was trying to pull the exact same bluff in reverse.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Aiming to stay behind Verstappen at the Turn 16 detection line and unleash a Mercedes final-lap battery push, Antonelli lifted off the throttle approaching Turn 14 on Lap 49 and gently reapplied power to maintain momentum. That unexpected pedal sequence disrupted his car’s energy-harvesting software, leaving him exiting the corner with zero battery and costing nearly two seconds down the straight.
Both McLarens surged past before the final lap even began, transforming Hart’s Lap 50 briefing into a victory cruise. "Final lap, car behind, Norris," Hart informed Verstappen. "Norris 1.2, Piastri 2.4. And we can use boost exit Turn 14 regardless."
Verstappen fired in a clean 1m36.450s final lap to beat Lando Norris by 0.639 seconds for his fourth win of 2026 - and 75th overall - stretching 37 points clear of Lewis Hamilton for second in the drivers’ championship while keeping Red Bull nine points ahead of McLaren for third in the constructors’ race entering Qatar.
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