United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the United States Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23 technical detail
A look at the internal structure of the Haas F1 Team's VF23’s nose, without the front wing attached or the main vanity panel installed.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB19 detail
A look at the internal makeup of Red Bull Racing’s front brake duct assembly, without the outer brake drum in place and the caliper cover, which also allows us to see the tube-like fins used to help cool the caliper.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alpine A523 detail
The Alpine A523 with a bi-plane style beam wing arrangement, with the large bow tie-style lower element. Note the small winglet mounted atop the arched central pillar mount, and this angle gives a good visual of how the airflow from the swage line on the external face of the endplate will interact with the upwash created by the diffuser and beam wing.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Williams FW45 detail
Comparatively, Williams have just the single bow tie-style lower beam wing arrangement but are also using a swage line on the outer face of their endplate.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23 detail
An overview of the new sidepods and floor on the Haas VF-23 this weekend, with a shift in concept to the downwash ramp-style pods, while the floor's edge has also been fettled too.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23 technical detail
Heat rejection for the VF-23 has also been moved up top as part of the update, with the cooling gills now housed in the engine covers shoulder section, rather than on the upper surface of the sidepod, in order that can be better used to improve flow to the rear of the car.
Photo by: Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
A close up of the scrolled section of the edge wing on the AlphaTauri AT04 with its three divisional vanes that help guide the airflow.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23 technical detail
The overview of the Haas VF23’s new sidepods, which include a gully on the upper surface to help improve flow to the rear of the car.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C43 technical detail
Alfa Romeo have redesigned its edge wing for the US Grand Prix, with an enlarged scrolled section towards the front of the assembly.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes has a new floor available that includes changes to the fences, the height of the floor’s leading edge, volumetric changes to the underfloor and a more cambered edge wing.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14 technical detail
A close up of the more cambered forward portion of the edge wing on the W14, with alterations also made to the divisional vanes too. Also note the tufts that have been installed in order that the team can monitor whether the new components are performing as expected.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C43 front wing detail
An overview of the entire edge wing on the Alfa Romeo C43 and the edge of the floor it’s attached to.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail
Aston Martin has also updated its floor edge and edge wing design for this race, with the team employing an external variant, rather than the underfloor one used so far this season. It’s in a similar style to many other solutions seen up and down the grid, with the forwardmost section rolled up and additional vanes added to help guide the airflow.
Photo by: Matt Kew
Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail
The AMR23 also has a new diffuser sidewall profile to take advantage of the changes made upstream, while a new beam wing design is also available this weekend.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail
A top-down overview of the leading edge of the AMR23’s floor, floor fences, bib, bib splitter and chassis extrusion panel, amongst other details are on display here.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail
A close up of the rear section of the sidepods downwashing ramp on the AMR23, which includes a deep gully.
Photo by: Matt Kew
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
An overview of the AlphaTauri AT04’s sidepods, floor and engine cover, all of which have been modified for this race.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB19 detail
The RB19 with circular reference stickers added to the corners of the endplate in order that it can be monitored for flex during practice.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB19 detail
The modified camera pods on the side of the RB19’s nose to monitor the aforementioned flex while the car is in motion.
