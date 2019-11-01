Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Practice report

United States GP: Verstappen heads Vettel in FP1, Hamilton eighth

shares
comments
United States GP: Verstappen heads Vettel in FP1, Hamilton eighth
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 5:41 PM

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the opening Formula 1 practice session for the United States Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton was only eighth in the lead Mercedes.

Verstappen was 0.169s faster than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the first 90-minute session on Friday, with Alex Albon backing up his Red Bull teammate in third.

Red Bull showed table-topping pace throughout, with Albon quickest at the halfway stage on a 1m35.282s before times tumbled as the track improved and teams switched to the soft tyre.

After dropping Pirelli's development 2020 tyres for a set of mediums and then softs, Verstappen posted a 1m34.057s.

Vettel's own soft-tyre run yielded a 1m34.236s, with Albon ending up on a 1m34.336s.

As neither Mercedes driver or Charles Leclerc's Ferrari set a representative time, Pierre Gasly ended the session fourth, just under a second slower than Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo was fifth for Renault, a shade faster than Romain Grosjean's Haas, with Leclerc only seventh, 1.3s off the pace.

Hamilton, who has regular race engineer Peter Bonnington back alongside him at Austin, ended up a few hundredths shy of Leclerc.

He vaulted into the top 10 with a late soft-tyre run after threatening to end the session 18th.

Lance Stroll was ninth for Racing Point, and Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 in the second Haas.

Valtteri Bottas was down in 17th in the second Mercedes. He did complete a lengthy stint on softs but spent the rest of his session on development tyres and mediums.

Several drivers complained about bumps around the track and a jump at Turn 9, where there has been a mix of resurfacing and other parts being left alone and deteriorating.

Television replays even showed small parts being thrown off by at least one Haas over the bumps.

Carlos Sainz suffered a major spin through the Esses after losing his McLaren on the bumpy entry to the corner, while many others ran wide and had lap times deleted for track limits.

Williams FP1 stand-in Nicholas Latifi stopped briefly on-track and only completed seven laps after returning to the garage.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 26 01'34.057
2 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 30 01'34.226 00.169
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 28 01'34.316 00.259
4 France Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso 32 01'35.008 00.951
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 29 01'35.263 01.206
6 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 24 01'35.356 01.299
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 23 01'35.380 01.323
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 32 01'35.439 01.382
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 31 01'35.586 01.529
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 23 01'35.659 01.602
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso 31 01'35.661 01.604
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 26 01'35.723 01.666
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 22 01'35.854 01.797
14 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 29 01'35.971 01.914
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 26 01'36.037 01.980
16 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Renault 24 01'36.124 02.067
17 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 40 01'36.159 02.102
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 23 01'36.263 02.206
19 Poland Robert Kubica
Williams 28 01'37.948 03.891
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 7 01'41.112 07.055
View full results
Next article
Hamilton's engineer Bonnington returns ahead of schedule

Previous article

Hamilton's engineer Bonnington returns ahead of schedule

Next article

Track bumps caused Leclerc's throttle pedal issue

Track bumps caused Leclerc's throttle pedal issue
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

2
Formula E

Porsche expecting "tough" Formula E debut in Riyadh

3
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

4
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Verstappen beats Vettel, Hamilton to pole

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.