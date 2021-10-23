Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Austin plays host to the 17th round of the 2021 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix.

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Valtteri Bottas set the overall pace on Friday, leading his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton with a time of 1m34.874s.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez topped the second practice of the day, but his best lap was only third-quickest on the overall timesheets.

Perez's teammate Max Verstappen ended some way off the pace in both sessions after a run-in with Hamilton's Mercedes in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the United States Grand Prix will begin at 16:00 local time (-5 GMT) at Circuit of the Americas. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021 
  • Start time: 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Sunday) / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 07:00 AEST (Sunday) / 06:00 JST (Sunday) / 02:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

02:30¹

01:30¹

22:00

FP2

 20:00

21:00

22:00

 16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

FP3

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

04:00¹

 03:00¹

23:30

Qualifying

21:00

22:00

23:00

17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

05:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

United States Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'34.874
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'34.919 0.045
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'35.806 0.932
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'36.334 1.460
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'36.508 1.634
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'36.611 1.737
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'36.798 1.924
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'36.855 1.981
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'36.874 2.000
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'36.876 2.002
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'36.966 2.092
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'36.970 2.096
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'36.972 2.098
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'36.982 2.108
15 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'37.068 2.194
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'37.458 2.584
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'37.463 2.589
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'37.954 3.080
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'38.866 3.992
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'42.239 7.365
View full results

United States Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'34.946
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'35.203 0.257
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'35.310 0.364
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'35.360 0.414
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'35.457 0.511
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'35.561 0.615
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'35.572 0.626
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'35.824 0.878
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'35.919 0.973
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'36.138 1.192
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'36.158 1.212
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'36.242 1.296
13 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'36.376 1.430
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'36.558 1.612
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'36.718 1.772
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'36.983 2.037
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'37.041 2.095
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'37.254 2.308
19 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'37.490 2.544
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'38.026 3.080
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend

Previous article

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Autopolis SUPER GT: Mugen Honda claims pole by 0.007s Autopolis
Super GT

Autopolis SUPER GT: Mugen Honda claims pole by 0.007s

DTM adds Imola to nine-round 2022 calendar
DTM

DTM adds Imola to nine-round 2022 calendar

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Prime
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Trending Today

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th

Mercedes dismisses Red Bull "noise" on F1 straightline device
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses Red Bull "noise" on F1 straightline device

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
17 h
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
18 h
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021

Latest news

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.