Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Valtteri Bottas set the overall pace on Friday, leading his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton with a time of 1m34.874s.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez topped the second practice of the day, but his best lap was only third-quickest on the overall timesheets.

Perez's teammate Max Verstappen ended some way off the pace in both sessions after a run-in with Hamilton's Mercedes in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the United States Grand Prix will begin at 16:00 local time (-5 GMT) at Circuit of the Americas. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, October 23, 2021

: Saturday, October 23, 2021 Start time: 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Sunday) / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 07:00 AEST (Sunday) / 06:00 JST (Sunday) / 02:30 IST (Sunday)

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 FP2 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ FP3 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 Qualifying 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 05:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

