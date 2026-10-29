Formula 1 Mexican GP
Unwell Kimi Antonelli skips F1 Mexico GP media day
Antonelli has been excused from media activities by the FIA
Ben Vinel
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 5:05 PM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Chris Graythen Getty Images
Kimi Antonelli won’t attend Formula 1’s Mexico Grand Prix on Thursday due to feeling unwell, the Mercedes team has revealed.
A spokesperson for the Anglo-German outfit told media that the championship leader was “feeling under the weather” due to a “viral illness” he has been recovering, with the FIA therefore excusing him from today’s media activities.
“We expect him to be back tomorrow,” the statement continued.
Antonelli is on the brink of a maiden F1 title, which would make him the youngest world champion as he would beat Sebastian Vettel’s 2010 record by over three years. All he needs on Sunday is ninth place, or for neither George Russell nor Lewis Hamilton to win.
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The 20-year-old Italian won’t be the only driver to skip media day, with Valtteri Bottas also calling in sick; Cadillac notified media that the Finn was “unwell”.
“The team has taken the decision to allow him a day of rest, to support his recovery,” the statement read.
“This is a precautionary measure and does not currently affect his participation in the remainder of the race weekend. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if necessary.”
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Who will step up if necessary?
Albeit unlikely, there is a chance of a reserve driver being called up for either racer.
At Mercedes, that would be 2023 Formula 2 runner-up Frederik Vesti, who has never competed in a grand prix but is scheduled to make his seventh career Free Practice 1 outing this weekend in George Russell’s car.
As far as Cadillac is concerned, Zhou Guanyu is the team’s reserve driver, so the seven-time points scorer would make his F1 return after he wound up his three-year stint with Alfa Romeo/Sauber at the end of the 2024 campaign.
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