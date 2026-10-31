Formula 1 Mexican GP

"Up there for pole": Max Verstappen rues Turn 13 traffic in F1 Mexico GP qualifying

Max Verstappen encountered Lando Norris and Isack Hadjar on slow laps after looking set to contend for pole in Mexico

Jake Boxall-Legge Stuart Codling

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:21 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Max Verstappen rued being unable to log his final run of Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying, stating that his lap was "up there for pole" before encountering Lando Norris in the final sector.

The four-time champion was almost a tenth up on the lap of eventual poleman Lewis Hamilton at the close of the second sector, having found a purple opening sector and then matching Hamilton in the second part of the lap.

However, Verstappen's lap unravelled from there. Having accepted a smack of dirty air from the cars in front at Turn 12, he then found himself having to thread the needle between Isack Hadjar and Norris into Turn 13. Norris tried to pull over to the right-hand side, but this put Verstappen off his step and he subsequently locked up in the tight Foro Sol left-hander.

Verstappen thus aborted his lap. His first effort was good enough for fourth, but he takes a one-place grid penalty for his FP2 clash with Liam Lawson at the same clutch of stadium-section corners. He thus starts behind Kimi Antonelli on Sunday's grid.

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"I arrived to Turn 12 and I see a car slow in front of me, so that's already where you then lose time with the dirty air," Verstappen explained.

"And then I see also the car [Norris] parking on the right, which in that corner you don't want, because I arrive to Turn 13 already doing a bit of a different line, you lose your reference, because you always have your references where you brake, and there's a car, so you cannot see it.

"When you are of course on the limit in qualifying and you lose all these kind of things, and the angle of the car is a bit different, that makes you lock-up.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"For me the grip [through qualifying] only got better, my grip was awful in practice, so it only got better for me in qualifying. So there was not much to complain about.

"We were in the fight for pole, my final lap was up there for pole, for sure, but unfortunately we couldn't finish the lap."

With the prospect of racing through the pack in the Mexico City race, should he be unable to gazump the front two rows at the start, Verstappen stated that he expects the engine to be running hot and require some management on Sunday.

He added that, even with the long run to Turn 1, he would prefer to be on pole rather than having to be at the behest of the other cars into the opening corner - or be exposed to the risk of overheating when stuck behind other cars.

"Everything is going to be hot, we know that, but it's probably more about how the engine will respond to when it is running really hot," he explained. "Maybe we haven't really operated there of course a lot, but I guess everyone will be in the same boat.

"It's always very tough to follow here with the temperatures, but first I think we have to also see how the pace is going to be in the car.

"Here, I would always prefer to start from pole. If you have a good start normally, it's okay, you can race. I mean, they might be next to you, but it's not like they're clearing you, so then it's just a battle to turn around. But it all depends on your start."

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