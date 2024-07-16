Uralkali claims Haas F1 has missed payment deadline after court ruling

Former Haas title sponsor Uralkali claims that the team has failed to pay a refund it is owed, plus delivery of a Formula 1 car, relating to its cancelled deal.

Last month, a Swiss arbitration court ruled in a dispute between the American-owned F1 team and its former Russian sponsor over the end of their relationship following the invasion of Ukraine in March 2022.

With Haas having terminated Uralkali’s title sponsorship on the eve of the 2022 season and dropped driver Nikita Mazepin, there had been a long-running dispute over the matter that eventually went to an arbitration hearing in Switzerland.

That court confirmed in June that Haas was within its right to terminate the sponsorship deal in the manner it did and that there was no breach of contract.

This meant no compensation was due to be paid to Uralkali for what happened.

However, it was also decided that Haas could only keep a portion of the $13 million sponsorship balance that had been paid to it for the season.

Haas was therefore ordered to give back the balance of the sponsorship payment that went beyond the March 4, 2022, date when the deal was cancelled. It is believed that this total is around $9 million.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Furthermore, it was asked to fulfil a sponsorship clause in the contract that demanded it deliver a team race car from 2021 to Uralkali.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Uralkali claims that the court deadline for the payment of the remaining sponsorship money, plus delivery of the car, had now passed without any action from Haas.

It said: “Regretfully, neither the money (plus interest plus costs) has been paid, nor the race car delivered by the required deadline.

“A letter sent by Uralkali to Haas in early July providing options for the delivery of the race car to take place went unanswered. Further interest on the awarded sum continues to accrue.”

A Uralkali representative was quoted as saying: “Haas’ failure to execute the required transfers is a flagrant violation of the tribunal’s award as determined by an arbitration process signed on to by both sides.

“This gives new meaning to the expression ‘unsportsmanlike conduct.’ Uralkali will use all means provided for under the law to see that the ruling is implemented.

“Let all current and potential Haas sponsors be aware of the kind of treatment that may await them.”

Haas did not wish to comment on the matter when approached by Motorsport.com.