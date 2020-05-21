Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Austin health official casts further doubt on US GP

shares
comments
Austin health official casts further doubt on US GP
By:
May 21, 2020, 11:33 AM

Austin's senior public health official says that large events are unlikely to take place in the Texan city before the end of the year, casting further doubt on the US GP, which is still scheduled for October 25.

Austin is now operating to Stage 3 of its reopening plan after an initial lockdown, which allows groups of up to 10 "low risk" people to gather. That status would have to move to Stage 1 before major events are even considered.

At the moment the Circuit of the Americas remains closed, although it hosted a charity event earlier this month, when members of the public were allowed to pay to drive a lap of the circuit.

Dr Mark Escott, the interim medical director and the health authority for Austin Public Health, stressed that allowing large gatherings is not a priority.

"The large events are the first thing that we turned off and are going to be the last thing we're going to turn back on because of that risk of exposing lots of people to one another, particularly individuals of the same household," he told the Austin-Statesman.

"We are working on a plan to help forecast what we think is going to be reasonable, but looking through the end of December, we don't have any indications at this stage that we would be able to mitigate risk enough to have large events, particularly ones [with] over 2,500 [people]."

Read Also:

However, Escott said an improvement in COVID-19 case numbers might change the situation.

"I think that's incentive for us to work hard at that social distancing, work hard at ensuring that people who are sick stay home and if they're staying home, they're directed to testing, so that we can get a handle on this.

"We really all as a community have to be focused on the goal of ensuring, number one, that things stay open and, number two, that we get ourselves in a situation which will allow us to open the window even more in the future, particularly in the fall."

Aside from the local regulations, COTA is in a difficult situation because its race-hosting fee is underwritten by the Texas State Major Events Trust Fund programme, on the basis that race visitors bring money to the city, and pay local taxes.

Thus even if a race held behind closed doors with no fans is allowed by the local authorities, it would almost certainly not be eligible for the state funding.

F1 is understood to be keen to still receive hosting fees from flyaway races, in order to mitigate the transport costs involved, while making more favourable arrangements with European promoters.

COTA boss Bobby Epstein would not elaborate on the current prospects for the race.

"I really can't comment," he told Motorsport.com. "But right now, the law prohibits gatherings of any significant size, and our business is not allowed to open."

Related video

Next article
How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

Previous article

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

Next article

From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments

From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
MotoGP

Pramac boss expects Miller to get factory Ducati ride

1h
2
Supercars

Tickford had Erebus' blessing for Courtney deal

3
Supercars

FPR becomes a two car team for 2004

4
Esports

Van Gisbergen completes Daytona clean sweep

5
Formula 1

McLaren’s engineering director Pat Fry set to leave team

Latest videos

When Star Wars came to Monaco 03:11
Formula 1

When Star Wars came to Monaco

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer 30:37
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director 20:01
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer 26:54
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola 34:01
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola

Latest news

From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments
F1

From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments

Austin health official casts further doubt on US GP
F1

Austin health official casts further doubt on US GP

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon
F1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid
F1

Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid

Why Monaco rams home the reality of F1's hiatus
F1

Why Monaco rams home the reality of F1's hiatus

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.